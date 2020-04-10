NOCH should change its policy
To the editor,
North Ottawa Community Hospital, apparently with pride, has announced it will not be accepting COVID-19 patients from the Detroit area. Regrettably, the hospital fails to recognize COVID-19 as a worldwide threat to humanity, not a parochial, bureaucratic and governmental border-protecting conflict. Given the demographics involved, the policy may be interpreted as implicitly racist and xenophobic. Additionally, the policy places NOCH doctors in the dilemma of direct conflict with their Hippocratic Oath, “remembering I (the doctors) remain a member of society, with special obligation to all my fellow human beings."
Ongoing survey data indicates our community has a greater percentage of citizens professing a Christian belief and with greater fervency than many other communities in the United States. Jesus acts of healing are recorded throughout The Christian New Testament. Matthew 9:35-36 is representative of these events. “Jesus went through all the towns and villages … healing every disease and sickness. When he saw the crowds, he had compassion on them."
Within the context of the “Golden Rule," we doubt if the policy makers at North Ottawa Community Hospital would prefer to be excluded in the way they are excluding. North Ottawa Community Hospital should change its policy and move aggressively to contribute to the control of COVID-19 to all sufferers who present themselves at its doors.
Paul Warren
Spring Lake Township
