What brings people to church?
To the editor,
The Old Guard enjoys some of the old Christian evangelists who are no longer with us and read their works often, mainly as an adjunct to the Bible. People like Billy Graham, Matthew Henry, Billy Sunday, A.W. Tozer, just to name a few. Their main job: preaching the Gospel. Some more dynamic than others, these past preachers weren't afraid to clash with or offend the cultural desires of the day when it came to preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Their eventual emphasis focused on a person's salvation eventually.
Unfortunately, you don't see or hear many preachers like that today, even though God's Word hasn't changed one bit. How was it back then that they would have literally thousands of people lined up at their tent meetings hungry to hear the Word of God? One of the preachers I mentioned had little formal biblical training.
Today, many churches are run like a business with interview questions of how many kids do you have to your impressive resume of education; or, here's a big one: your age, whether asked or assumed. They attract people to their churches in various ways, one being contemporary music designed to fire you up in an experiential way. Many have great oration abilities, etc.
If you have ever listened to A.W. Tozer or read about the apostle Paul, you would learn that they did not have the greatest speaking abilities. Paul characterizes that example in 1 Corinthians 1:17. Read it if you have time. Billy Sunday was very unorthodox.
Today, what brings people to church? Music, food, programs, humor, or the desire to hear the Gospel through The Holy Spirit? I hate to say it, but I would guess the former. Salvation is rooted in deeper waters than we sometimes realize (John 2:24). You decide.
Carl Hatch
Grand Haven Township
