A white elephant in the village?
To the editor,
At last the state of Michigan is mandating that our highly paid municipal leaders do what they should’ve always done as a matter of course – regularly inspect municipal water and sewer infrastructure. Tri-Cities residents face a heavy tax and user-fee burden as this neglect is accounted for.
Now, in Spring Lake, on top of a water/sewer infrastructure crisis, residents are nervous about a big push to redevelop Tanglefoot and Mill Point parks. This push will cost millions, and that’s OK as long as people use the parks, especially the proposed very expensive event center (user fees are counted upon). However, people can’t or won’t choose to enjoy these redevelopments if they can’t find proximate parking.
I’m one of the village residents whose concerns about parking have been set aside with assurances about “2,200 parking spots already in the village for its mere 2,300 residents.” I fail to see what benefit a parking spot behind, say, Idle Hour Restaurant is to me if my wife and I are in formal attire, with children in tow, overburdened with gifts to give to give away, and need to cross Savidge on a busy Saturday, to get to the Tanglefoot event center for a wedding reception. And what if it’s raining, or sleeting?
I suspect village officials are caught up in the excitement of acting like real estate developers (far more fun than inspecting sewer lines) to the detriment of due diligence. Village residents need beware they don’t get saddled paying for a white elephant. Village officials need to listen to and address valid concerns.
William Doolittle
Spring Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.