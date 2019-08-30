Online SOS appointments work
To the editor,
The piece from the Detroit News (”Other Views,” Aug. 28) taking Secretary of State Benson to task for not living up to her campaign promise to shorten waiting times omitted one very important detail, namely, the availability of appointments at SOS offices. I’ve used the Grand Haven office twice in the last month and made an online appointment each time. At the scheduled time, a clerk called my name and I was in and out of the office in minutes. It seems that if Benson put more effort in publicizing this great tool, more people might take advantage of it, which would lower the average wait time.
Bill Cate
Ferrysburg
It’s the economy, stupid
To the editor,
Our president recently attended the G7 economic conference in Europe. Many critics, including our European allies, are now calling this the G6+?. I can’t help but wonder how our president is viewed by some as an economic whiz when he appears to have no comprehension of global economics. To hear “The Chosen One” tell it, the economy is doing just fine, and in some ways, it is — for the upper 10 percent of our wage earners. Unemployment is down, but most of those gains since the Bush recession were achieved by Obama.
The facts are clear. The middle class over the past 40 years has decreased, and the number of lower wage earners has increased. Wages have been effectively frozen for middle and lower wage earners, while the top 10 percent of wage earners have seen an increase of 40 percent or more.
There are those who will point to the stock market to validate Mr. Trump. But the recent tax “gift” to corporations ballooned the federal deficit and gave the stock market a sugar high, but it did little for the average worker. With his trade policies, that sugar high may not last. At this point, 3 out of 4 economists currently are predicting a recession. Trump is already blaming that on the Fed chairman.
He has had numerous bankruptcies over his business career, including Trump University and a charity which were called outright scams. Worse yet, how does one lose money with a casino? The odds are always in favor the house!
Now, I can think of a lot of terms to describe our president, but “economic whiz” isn’t one of them. He is a con man and snake oil salesman. I personally like snake oil salesman since it describes him best. He waltzes into town, makes all kinds of promises, leaves and we are left holding the bag (recession).
Stewart Veeck
Grand Haven Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.