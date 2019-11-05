Ryan Cummins for City Council
To the editor,
The Nov. 5 election is one of the most important ones we have had in Grand Haven in decades. We will elect a new mayor and two members of the council. There is even a contest for the Board of Light & Power.
The community is facing some of the most significant “change” issues in our history. The decisions on the future of the Board of Light & Power; decisions on providing more attainable housing for people who work in our community, and have helped it thrive for many years; decisions on the financial health of the city government; a careful look at the possibility of reducing taxes; and others are all to be decided on in the coming years.
We are supporting Ryan Cummins for one of the two council seats.
Ryan brings remarkable experience as well as a fresh focus to the issues facing all of us who live here, as well as our businesses. Ryan’s experience as chairman of the Zoning Board of Appeals and as a Grand Haven planning commissioner have provided him with a solid and well-versed understanding of our challenges. His background as a reserve deputy in the Sheriff’s Office gives him a unique understanding of public safety. He has even worked in and managed budgets in government.
Though the youngest candidate for the council, Ryan is clearly the most-prepared candidate. As a person planning on living for decades ahead in Grand Haven, Ryan has a vested interest in keeping our town special, and healthy.
Ryan Cummins is experienced, focused and committed to the city of Grand Haven. Please join us in voting for him at the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Mike and Liza Dora
Grand Haven
Proud to support Bob Monetza
To the editor,
Lucky Grand Haven! Out of two candidates, we have the amazing opportunity to vote for the height of integrity and intelligence in the form of Bob Monetza for mayor. We are so fortunate to have Bob as a candidate, as he has never been controversial or opportunistic. He has an incredible knowledge of the issues. He has spent countless hours pursuing the facts regarding these issues, such as infrastructure, affordable housing, and preserving our depot and Grand Haven history, as well as exhaustive research on BLP choices for energy, airport which includes FAA criteria, and the ramifications for change. That is just to name a few!
He’s willing and has the ability to give 100 percent of his time to beautiful Grand Haven. He is certainly the candidate dedicated to do so always in a respectful manner. He is someone to be proud of.
Cindy Crane
Grand Haven
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.