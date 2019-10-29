Born again?
To the editor,
This might sound like an archaic term to many. But Jesus strongly emphasizes it in the Book of John. That simply an intellectual finite belief in Christ is not enough to enter Heaven when you die. Jesus told the great Pharisee Nicodemus that, “Very truly I tell you, no one can see the kingdom of God unless they are born again.” (John 3:3) Nicodemus, who was a high-ranking religious figure of the day, didn’t understand what Jesus was telling him, that there must be a heart change/transformation to enter the Kingdom.
The term “born again” comes from the Hebrew “from above.” But Nicodemus, the “religious go-to guy” of the day, didn’t understand what Jesus was telling him, thinking it was a physical as opposed to a spiritual declaration. (John 3:4) But Nicodemus still didn’t understand. Jesus continued to explain this apparent foreign concept to him, partially with an analogy of the wind versus the Holy Spirit, to no immediate avail.
You may say that you simply just have to believe to enter Heaven. John 2:23 states that “many people saw the signs he was performing and believed on his name. ... But Jesus would not entrust himself to them, for he knew all people.” (John 2:24). “He did not need any testimony about mankind, for he knew what was in each person.” (John 2:25).
So, is this true? Do you really have to be “born again”? Jesus said that you do. Many may push back on this subject. But before we rashly do so, perhaps we all need to examine the most important issue in our lives: our eternal destiny.
Carl Hatch
Grand Haven Township
For the greater good of boating
To the editor,
The eternal conflict between selfishness and magnanimity rages on globally and, yes, locally. A tiny few property owners along Indian Channel in Spring Lake Township want to deprive thousands of recreational water enthusiasts the right to operate their watercraft above crawl speed, so that those watercraft won’t splash water onto their precious lawns.
The public enjoys North Beach Park because Harold Warm was magnanimous enough to donate the land. We have Duncan Woods because the Duncans were unselfish. We have Rosy Mound because the adjacent sand mine was magnanimous enough to sell the land; ditto with Ottawa Dunes and Ottawa Sands. Someone even donated for “public use” the land occupied, for the next 70 years at least, by the exclusive Spring Lake Yacht Club (see how crafty the selfish are?). But no, no, a tiny few along Indian Channel can’t tolerate losing a few feet of waterfront to rising water in exchange for the greater good of boating public. No, that would be unthinkable.
Boaters, express your views immediately by letter or email to Spring Lake Township, or by attending the public hearing at Barber School, 7 p.m. Nov. 11. If you don’t, the bad guys win.
William Doolittle
Spring Lake
