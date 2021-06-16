Jan. 6 commission needed
To the editor,
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through GrandHaven Tribune All-Access.
Get access to ALL of our site and our brand new electronic edition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month Access
|$9.99
|for 30 days
|One Year Access
|$119.88
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through GrandHaven Tribune All-Access.
Get access to ALL of our site and our brand new electronic edition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month Access
|$9.99
|for 30 days
|One Year Access
|$119.88
|for 365 days
To the editor,
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(3) comments
I too am an anniversary-marker. I don’t mean birthdays or weddings. I mean red-letter dates associated with life events around which I mark passage of time and often reflect on where I was at that time, how I felt, how it changed me.
I vividly recall the events of November 3, 2020, the early hours of November 4 and the days following when the Democrats stole an election. Unlike the January 6 “coup” where the only person killed was an unarmed female peaceful protester (Ashley Babbitt – say her name) who was shot and killed by a still unidentified minority Federal police officer, there is ample evidence of ballot fraud that favored *, the husband of Edith.
So yes, I believe we need the same kind of communal processing of the events of November 3 and days following that we committed to after 9/11, including the appointment of an independent commission similar to the commission that led Congress to implement important safeguards against another attack like 9/11. This should not be a partisan issue. We all have a stake in the health of our Republic and we must not minimize the impact of our failure to have an honest and transparent transition of power in the 2020 election.
You are seeing a ghost that isn’t there
As ;long as the left also investigates 2018 women's march occupying Senate Bld'g;; AOC's protest inside Pelosi's office leading to 51 arrests; Kavanaugh protesters storm the Supreme Court; 2020 BLM attempted siege of White House, many officers injured; 100 day Portland Federal Building siege; for starts. Sound fair?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.