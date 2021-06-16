Jan. 6 commission needed

To the editor,

Dr. Vladtheimp
Dr. Vladtheimp

I too am an anniversary-marker. I don’t mean birthdays or weddings. I mean red-letter dates associated with life events around which I mark passage of time and often reflect on where I was at that time, how I felt, how it changed me.

I vividly recall the events of November 3, 2020, the early hours of November 4 and the days following when the Democrats stole an election. Unlike the January 6 “coup” where the only person killed was an unarmed female peaceful protester (Ashley Babbitt – say her name) who was shot and killed by a still unidentified minority Federal police officer, there is ample evidence of ballot fraud that favored *, the husband of Edith.

So yes, I believe we need the same kind of communal processing of the events of November 3 and days following that we committed to after 9/11, including the appointment of an independent commission similar to the commission that led Congress to implement important safeguards against another attack like 9/11. This should not be a partisan issue. We all have a stake in the health of our Republic and we must not minimize the impact of our failure to have an honest and transparent transition of power in the 2020 election.

Rottweiler
Rottweiler

You are seeing a ghost that isn’t there

Yea, Buddy
Yea, Buddy

As ;long as the left also investigates 2018 women's march occupying Senate Bld'g;; AOC's protest inside Pelosi's office leading to 51 arrests; Kavanaugh protesters storm the Supreme Court; 2020 BLM attempted siege of White House, many officers injured; 100 day Portland Federal Building siege; for starts. Sound fair?

