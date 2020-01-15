Gastrointestinal missteps
To the editor,
With war and threats of war upon us, we have a president who says, “My gut tells me more sometimes than anybody else’s brain can ever tell me.” Despite his expansive girth, his gut is insufficient.
When Trump regularly dismisses experts with experience and knowledge in favor of his gut, he is not employing an extraordinary sixth sense; he is admitting his inability to synthesize complex information. Instead, he awaits an urge to follow, a dangerous recipe for a narcissist who undoubtedly experiences strange urges.
He ignored his North Korean experts and, using his gut, went directly to Kim Jong-un to cut a deal, but Kim continued developing his missiles and nuclear warheads unabated, thumbing his nose at the American president.
In another gastrointestinal misstep, he withdrew from Obama’s Iran nuclear deal, against the wishes of our NATO allies. We find ourselves worse off, not better. In fact, Iran restarted its nuclear program and our allies became more belligerent toward us.
In what could only be explained as indigestion, he used a drone strike to assassinate an important Iranian, Qassem Soleimani. Reports are that he did it with little deliberation or consultation with allies, advisors or Congress. It’s possible that our impeached president and former TV reality-show host, after experiencing weeks of negative news coverage, decided to recast himself from loser to heroic wartime president. It sounds Machiavellian, but it’s more likely than his GI tract developing a Middle-East strategy.
Trump’s rationale and evidence for the assassination was kept from the public and Congress for security reasons, but that didn’t stop Trump from leaking it in great detail at his MAGA rallies – the threat growing with each retelling. Perhaps his gut never told him why he should kill Soleimani, and it took time and creativity to concoct a plausible story, one unanchored by truth and prone to movement.
Richard Kamischke
Grand Haven Township
Time to focus on power generation
To the editor,
Over a year ago, Council directed the closure of Sims with a condition; most of the city’s power shall be generated in the city for the city. This condition was predicated on the BLP calculation that power could be generated at a cost to residents of 5 percent over market rates. A vision of near energy independence was cast. It proved to be fantasy.
Amidst an election, BLP leadership labored for Plan B. They surmised that they could produce about one-third of the city’s average energy needs and put our bills at 5 percent above market rate. This conjecture died before it went public.
At the BLP’s most recent meeting, leadership sprung Plan C on board members; borrow $75 million and generate one-sixth of the city’s energy needs. A “fast one” was voted down by rational minds.
It is time to move on from dog barking ordinances and focus on power generation in Grand Haven.
An October 2019 survey of over 1,200 voting residents showed that the majority do not want a power plant on Harbor Island. A super-majority (over 66 percent) are in favor of not generating power in Grand Haven at all.
Without raising taxes, Council can bond for the money needed to fund a boiler for snowmelt. The BLP can deliver electricity for less if they bring power in from outside producers and instead, focus on cleaning up Harbor Island and delivering great customer service as a community-owned power distribution provider.
If Council acts, five years from now a 10-year snowmelt bond will be half paid-off. Harbor Island will be free of an eyesore and on its way to becoming a part of our picturesque waterfront with green space for all to enjoy. Who knows? We may then be able to bring the Milwaukee-to-Grand Haven ferry back.”
Josh Brugger
Grand Haven
