Appoint Cooper to City Council
To the editor,
I am writing in regards to the available seat on the Grand Haven City Council, recently vacated by Mayor Bob Monetza. I, personally, would like to see a woman appointed to the open seat and I believe Jamie Cooper is the best choice.
With close to 1,100 votes, Jamie attained close to 25 percent of our voter approval, equaling to 10 percent of our total population. Jamie has a huge vision – one that instills diversity, inclusion and the expansion of our community from lifelong experiences, passion and more. I believe change is something we are in need of and a large portion of our community wants to see this, as well.
I really hope the Grand Haven City Council will consider Jamie Cooper for the position and watch our community thrive!
Rebecca Neil
Grand Haven
