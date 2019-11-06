Good neighbors
To the editor,
Our experience as neighbors with the Brugger family has been amazing, to say the least. They have let us borrow their truck on multiple occasions when we have asked them. When we need to borrow tools, they freely give them. When our basement flooded, Josh came over to help us assess the situation and provide guidance. On other occasions, when we have employed the services of his company for remodeling, he has always been very professional, fair and courteous.
We know one of the reasons the Bruggers bought a multi-family house was to offer missionaries a place for respite. So, here is how we see them: caring, yes; giving, yes; generous, without a doubt; perfect, no one is. “Let him who is without sin cast the first stone.” These are the reasons we voted for Josh Brugger.
Peter and Jan Malek
Grand Haven
Infiltration
To the editor,
Unnoticable direction ongoing since 1930s how evil forces uses propaganda based on false narratives, how America could be taken over not by military force but by army of plain-clothes political party, weakening country from within, using demoralization or re-education programs changing perception of reality, taking years to educate a generation of students by using abstract art, perverted music, pornographic images, homosexual rights, racist politics, pacifist foreign policy and socialist economics to demoralize America by using teachers and college professors as instruments to achieve this infiltration.
FBI informant penetrated revolutionary Communist group Weather Underground in 1960s that were determined to sabotage America’s social structure by destroying religious and spiritual life, weaken industrial and economic power, pitting poor against those more successful using redistribution of wealth making dependent.
Communist Party USA receives $2 million to $3 million yearly from Kremlin to re-educate through international seminars and study groups using Marxist literature teaching Communism is a utopian society where everyone is reliant on society. If they couldn’t convert professors, they recruited students who would become teachers later.
By destroying traditional marriage where Communist view as repressive thus discredits family as an institution, encourages promiscuity, promotes pornography, presents homosexuality as normal, all designed to advance destruction of marriage. All children should be ward of state to indoctrinate away from influence by parents.
Fast forward to today where many students can’t spell, think independently or creatively, introduction of drugs makes matters worse. Have forced parents to seek out religious or homeschool, for moral teaching by God’s laws.
Business today state our country’s youth have no incentive to work, not having a purpose in life can easily start reliance of drugs to cope.
Wilma Wolovlek
Spring Lake
