We should be very afraid
To the editor,
Each day brings us a new revelation about our president. In the beginning of his term, we had to sort through a continual stream of lies or boisterous claims. Although he never served, he knew more about how to run the military than our generals, and he passed himself off as a genius in the business world, despite his many documented business failures. And he is smarter than 97 percent of the world’s climate scientists, claiming that global warming is a hoax. I don’t suppose the financial backing of the fossil fuel industries had anything to do with that, because his understanding of science is clearly lacking.
The news about hurricane Dorian and the destruction in the Bahamas was horrible, with up to 40 dead and hundreds still missing. Oddly enough, I heard nothing about damage to Alabama, which was predicted by Mr. Trump. And when corrected, the vindictive response was to try and fire those who pointed out the error. This is a man whose management style is “my way or the highway” and who has no negotiating skills. This neither works in our government nor in global relations. His administration has had the highest turnover rate of any in the history of our government. Our allies no longer trust the U.S. and our adversaries are laughing at us.
Psychotherapists define this type of behavior as malignant narcissism. Once they achieve a position of power, they worsen in every possible way. They become more grandiose and paranoid, more aggressive and demanding, and progressively less in touch with reality. His demands for adulation will become more intense and bizarre. He will never get better, but it is certain that he will get worse. It doesn’t matter whether you are a Democrat, Republican or an independent; this kind of person in charge of the nuclear codes should frighten you. Our country simply can’t survive another term of Mr. Trump!
Stewart Veeck
Grand Haven Township
