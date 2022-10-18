Vote for reproductive rights
To the editor,
When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the Dobbs opinion negated the decision that the right to privacy under the 14th Amendment was applicable to reproductive decisions by a woman. Dobbs stripped away a constitutional right that women have exercised for 50 years and left it up to the states to regulate reproductive rights.
Reproductive rights are essential to the health, education, economic and social well-being of women and their families. Restricting and/or eliminating reproductive choice impacts all women, but disproportionately impacts low-income women and women of color.
Reproductive rights are not simply the right to end an unwanted pregnancy. They encompass many health care decisions, and the disturbing trend to curtail these rights will turn back the clock to the dark ages (pre-Roe) when, for example, a woman experiencing an ectopic pregnancy was put in a room to die. That woman could be my granddaughter, or yours.
It is imperative that we do two things on Nov. 8: (1) Vote yes on Proposal 3, the Reproductive Freedom for All amendment, which would make reproductive freedom a constitutional right in Michigan. (2) Elect candidates to represent us who will protect a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions.
In West Michigan, we have the historic opportunity to elect three women who will work to protect reproductive freedom. Christine Baker, Kim Nagy and Hillary Scholten support a woman’s right to safe and legal access to reproductive health. They know that strengthening public policy around reproductive health education, birth control and other pregnancy prevention methods will keep the incidence of terminating a pregnancy rare. On Nov. 8, vote for Christine Baker in the 88th Michigan House District, Kim Nagy in the 31st Michigan Senate District, and Hillary Scholten in the 3rd Congressional District.
Louann N. Werksma
Grand Haven
Save our children
To the editor,
In 1950, developmental psychologist Erik H. Erikson published his groundbreaking book titled "Childhood and Society" (W.W. Norton & Co.). Many editions have followed thereafter.
In this book, Erikson lays out the developmental stages and tasks to be accomplished for healthy childhood development. For example, around ages 4-6, sex role identification and self-esteem as either a boy or girl are important. About this same time, children begin attending school, learn relationship/friendship skills, and develop a moral code. As they get older and physical maturation is about to begin, they are ready for sex education.
Shockingly, after decades of success using Erikson’s proven principles, the public education system is aggressively acting to replace these principles. Rather than honoring biology and developmental psychology, they have adopted a fabricated, highly detrimental theory called “gender.” Children are prematurely given sex education, exposed to inappropriate books, and then taught that they have many “gender options” such as being lesbian, queer, bisexual, or even a furry (an animal). Clearly, this is sex abuse!
It is interesting to note that recently even some physicians and medical schools have joined in this pathology by offering hormone treatment and “gender-affirming surgery.” Fortunately, state legislators are beginning to take action. For example, google the article at nypost.com (Oct. 18) titled “Vanderbilt Transgender Health Clinic suspends gender-affirming surgery for minors.”
Thankfully, as this devastating travesty in our public schools is being increasingly exposed, parents are taking action. Three of these parents are Tommy Van Hill, Roger Williams and Thomas Hoekstra II. All three are willing to serve on the front lines in this battle. A vote for these three Grand Haven school board candidates is a vote to save our children.
Linda A.H. Dykstra, Ph.D. (psychologist)
Spring Lake
Attorneys support Paul Kraus
To the editor,
In February 2022, a fifth judicial position was added to the 20th Circuit Court, Family Division, which will directly impact the lives of many children and families for years to come, requiring the very best candidate. As attorneys who actively practice in this court, the candidate we endorse is Paul Kraus.
Experience: Paul Kraus has more than 17 years of experience in the areas of abuse and neglect and family law practice in both the private sector in the prosecutor’s office for the county as the Family Division unit director. Paul has seen, briefed and worked through the vast majority of the issues that will be before him on a daily basis. Paul has appeared more than 1,000 times in Ottawa County Family Court.
Mercedes Watts has had only five years of experience — bouncing between family, landlord tenant, criminal prosecution, and most recently criminal defense. Her actual family court experience has been extremely limited. Mercedes has appeared zero times in Ottawa County Family Court.
Judicial temperament: Paul Kraus is thoughtful, even-tempered and truly listens before making a judgment. He will take the time to balance the facts with the law and have a fully supported decision.
Character and service: Paul and his family are very active in the Ottawa County community. He is a man of great integrity, intelligence and common sense. For those of us who practice in the Ottawa County Family Court — the choice is abundantly clear — Paul Kraus is the only candidate with the qualifications to fill this position.
Mary Mims, Rachel Terpstra, Anne Tuinstra, Michael Villar, Christina Mayfield, Mandi Martini, Holly Verde, Kendra Ortega, Belinda Barbier, Michelle McLean, Judy Bregman, Nycolle Schindlbeck-Fischer, Alana Wiaduck, Holly Verde, Jennifer DeYoung
Legal trickery?
To the editor,
On Sept. 6, 2022, the GHAPS Board (Treutler, Stack and Eickholt) responded to my FOIA request to release the auditor’s report on the embezzlement of $1.2 million. They denied the request based on attorney-client privilege.
The only reason, however, the auditor’s report is protected by attorney-client privilege is because the district made a purposeful decision to protect the report from public scrutiny, which is revealed in their FOIA denial.
The board president (an attorney himself) did not have to do this. If this action had not been taken, the report could have been shared with the public, and the board clearly knew this.
In other words, the board clearly used its relationship with its lawyer to directly engage the auditors to create the attorney-client privilege, instead of the board engaging the auditors themselves, so that their lawyer could then later take the position that the report could not be produced.
Ultimately, we the public, are not interested in the advice the lawyer gave to the district (which is privileged), but the underlying facts of what occurred that allowed the embezzlement of $1.2 million.
Treutler, Stack and Eickholt could have easily provided a comprehensive report to the public. Instead, they are trying to hide the facts, using their lawyer relationship to do so. One must ask why? Is it because an unknowing public can’t hold them accountable?
Treutler, Stack and Eickholt cannot be re-elected. They aren’t interested in transparency with tax-paying citizens and will engage legal trickery to do so.
Please consider voting for Thomas Hoekstra, Tommy Van Hill and Roger Williams.
Vanessa Wilhelm
Grand Haven
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.