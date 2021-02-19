Facts do matter
To the editor,
I would urge City Council to listen to the growing concerns of its citizenry regarding the Grand Haven Board of Light & Power (BLP) proposed plans for future energy supplies. They would have council approve a plan that would saddle the ratepayers with a multi-million mortgage over the next 30 years employing an older technology using a dirtier energy source.
In a Grand Haven Tribune article dated Feb. 3, the city received over 800 responses concerning the reuse choices for the old diesel plant. Mayor Bob Monetza was quoted as saying that, “In all honesty, I thought we would be lucky if we got more than a handful of responses.” In another Tribune article dated Jan. 30, it was reported that Vice Chairman Gerry Witherell, to his credit, gave out his telephone number at the BLP’s Jan. 21 board meeting to prove the point that “nothing was being carried forward under the table.” In response, he “received about 20 calls with disagreement and questions about the plan to move forward,” even though there was no formal publicity promoting his number.
These two events shows how engaged the people of Grand Haven can be. When support was sought for the Tri-Cities Historical Museum, Harbor Transit, the library, the Community Center, Ottawa County Parks system and other millages, the thoroughly vetted and discussed issues received the voters’ approval and support. Now the visits to www.GHENERGY.org are in the hundreds and growing steadily. People want to know the facts. Facts do matter.
If the city took the time to ask what the ratepayers' concerns were regarding the way in which the BLP wants to precede, vis-à-vis the environment and economic costs, the responses would be staggering. City leaders should pause and listen to the groundswell of concerns.
Jeffrey R. Miller
Grand Haven
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.