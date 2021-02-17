We can do better
To the editor,
What is with we humans? What do we agree on? There must be something. In this country, do we agree on peaceful transition of power? In this country, do we value and trust each person’s vote? We have had hard-fought elections since Jefferson and John Adams. Our Constitution did not foresee political parties. We wound up with two, not surprising as England basically has two.
When have we been so divided? Can we work together on what we agree on?
I suggest that we never had a president not concede when he lost a thoroughly vetted election until Donald Trump. He couldn’t believe he could lose and convinced through skillful propaganda that he didn’t lose. Our democracy could have been broken by its 45th president with a violent takeover of the Capitol that resulted in several fatalities. Our democracy held. The election was certified.
Putin in Russia, Duterte in the Philippines, the military coup in Myanmar, Xi Jinping of China have held power year after year. These dictators imprison opponents, violently suppress dissension, promote ex-judicial killings, and change constitutions, if one exists, to stay in power.
Please join with me, whether you think Trump should be impeached or not, in valuing our democracy and affirming we the people elect a president every four years, representatives every two years and senators every six years, governors in every state. Can we agree that every state and federal building be safe because that is who we are, Republicans and Democrats and independents. We can do better.
Leslie Newman
Spring Lake
Time to move on
To the editor,
It is my understanding that Geri McCaleb has done a lot of good things over the years in Grand Haven and in the Tri-Cities area. We have heard Geri McCaleb's opinions three times now in The Tribune as community columnist on how she thinks the presidential election was "stolen from Donald Trump," just as we have heard the same claim that seems like a million times from Donald Trump himself. It is now time for all Americans — yes, even Geri McCaleb — to acknowledge that Joe Biden is our new, duly elected president.
The votes have been counted and recounted. The election results have been certified, despite Trump's many attempts to intimidate election officials to get them to "find more votes for him." This includes pressuring his own vice president, Mike Pence, to not certify the election results, plus sending a mob to the Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to stop the certification of the Electoral College votes. Fortunately, Pence did his duty as vice president and certified that Joe Biden was our duly elected president.
Now it is time to move on with a new presidency, just as we have done every four years in the history of our great nation.
May God bless America and our 46th U.S. president, Joe Biden!
Phil King
Spring Lake
Don't rob future generations
To the editor,
The cities of Grand Haven and Holland are both making major decisions now which will determine their long-range carbon footprint. Wedged between the two cities is a huge, dirty Consumers Energy coal power plant which will potentially continue to pollute the air another 20 years before decommission.
West Michigan cannot tolerate another fossil fuel power plant coming online such as the new natural gas plant proposed for Harbor Island. Holland is already starting to talk about converting their fairly new natural gas plant to a greener fuel source in the future. In the meantime, could Grand Haven have a wholesale back-up arrangement with Holland for emergency power needs?
The proposed Grand Haven BLP natural gas plant is a bad business decision, but more importantly poses a disastrous ethical dilemma. Please don't rob future generations of their environmental human rights. Make the right decision for West Michigan and our planet.
Laura Judge
Holland
