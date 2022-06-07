About what happened in Uvalde, Texas
To the editor,
Linus And The Gun Control Football If we look at history and the facts (like throwing Holy Water at the Devil for Democrats), in 1968 we were assured by gun controllers that a common-sense law to keep “firearms out of the hands of those not legally entitled to possess them because of age, criminal background, or incompetence” (the Gun Control Act of 1968) would solve our problems without restricting Second Amendment Constitutional Rights.
This law was prompted by well publicized by murders by criminals and People of Color (Malcom X – Nation of Islam followers; Martin Luther King, Jr. -escaped convict; Robert F, Kennedy – Palestinian).
Then in 1991, following the attempted assassination of President Reagan by a mental defective, the gun grabbers assured us that a common-sense law to require instant background checks (The Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act) would solve our problems without restricting Second Amendment Constitutional Rights.
Now, after a Person of Color (Salvadore Ramos) who had a history of bullying, fighting, and torturing animals and purchased his guns legally after an FBI Background check (no Red Flags there?) horrifically murders children and teachers in a school in Texas, Democrats assure us a new law will solve our problems without restricting Second Amendment Constitutional Rights.
Meanwhile, these same Democrats and their lapdog media have emptied mental institutions, emptied prisons, refused to prosecute criminals, excused criminals (especially those who are People of Color and radical Leftists), and opened our Borders to people from countries having the highest murder rates in the world, and are surprised at the violence that has ensued. Why do Democrats abandon all Common Sense except when it applies to the Second Amendment?
But Democrats will continue to follow their playbook of never letting a crisis go to waste and use the bodies of dead children to further their goal of banning all guns from law abiding citizens – from illegals and criminals not so much.
So lets just pass one more common-sense law leading to gun confiscation – it will solve our problems without restricting our Second Amendment Constitutional Rights . . . . Yeah, right!
