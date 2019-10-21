Breeding terrorists
To the editor,
When media and leaders of Democratic Party constantly call president and members of his party evil, racist and traitors of America, it's no wonder any unhinged person believing rhetoric takes action like assassination attempt on Republican Steve Scalise; lucky his bodyguards stopped massacre of all Republican members of Congress practicing baseball for a charity event. This homegrown left-wing terrorist shooter inquired which party was practicing and had a list of Republicans he planned to shoot. He belonged to a group called "Terminate the Republican Party," who are filled with hate and believe they're justified taking violent action against Trump and conservative Christian members of Congress or anyone who doesn't share their far-left point of view.
The drumbeat of fake news daily by dishonest media is disgusting, and when Christians or conservatives are prevented from speaking on college campuses by threatened violence, worst part college administrators do nothing preventing free speech, something is drastically wrong.
Organized activists disrupt Town Hall meetings causing disruption and mayhem, threatening violence aiming to create fear and intimidation of those present. Instead of helping transition since the election, Hillary Clinton fans the flames by asking citizens to resist new administration, and her running mate Tim Kaine stated citizens should fight in the streets; that's not how our American system works. This rhetoric proves America is threatened by a political cartel in Washington, D.C., which includes Republicans, Democrats, lobbying industry and media; they don't want to lose the stranglehold they've already accomplished.
By erasing borders, constitutional laws and eliminating moral force, it all begets lawlessness and we no longer have a country. With all the turmoil in the world, keeping this country safe should be the first call of business instead of all the infighting that's internally defusing our freedoms.
Wilma Wolovlek
Spring Lake
Choose children over guns
To the editor,
Which is more important to you: a child's right to live or a person's right to own an AK-47-type assault rifle? Ask any teacher or parent; our children go to school every day with the fear that there could be a school shooting, and our schools are holding drills on how to respond. When the fire alarm goes off, are your children thinking, "What if this is a shooting?" "I don't want to die." Or are they thinking, "I'm glad that the adults in my life fought hard to preserve the right for a school shooter to have an assault rifle with magazines that can hold 30 bullets that can be discharged in less than a minute"?
I am not an anti-gun activist. My father, husband, brother and sons have all hunted and own guns, and they are all responsible gun owners. But, unfortunately, there exist weapons that were meant for war, designed to inflict maximum harm to their victims, and they are getting into the hands of people who go into schools and kill as many of our children as possible.
As of July 26, 2019, there have been 22 school shootings in the United States in which someone was hurt or killed. According to a report on Feb. 12, 2018, since Sandy Hook, there have been 239 school shootings nationwide, leaving 138 people dead.
As parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, we must make a choice: Do we protect our child's right to live, or protect someone's right to own an assault rifle? Each of us can do something. Contact Congressman Bill Huizenga, Sen. Gary Peters or Sen. Debbie Stabenow and tell them you choose children over guns. Urge them to work toward reinstating an assault weapons ban. Tell them: no ban = not vote!
Cindy VanIttersum, Gail Smant, Shirley Batchelder, Linda Wiltse, Janet Joiner, Jim and Margot Clifford
Tri-Cities residents
(1) comment
You don’t do your cause any favors when you cite bogus media driven ‘facts’ in support of your arguments.
1. To bolster your argument that Congress must ban ‘assault weapons’ you cite a CNN ‘study’ that as of July 26, 2019, there have been 22 school shootings in the United States in which someone was hurt or killed. Being apparently serious people, I have to assume you read the study you cited
(a) There was no mention of an ‘assault weapon’ in any of the 22;
(b) The ‘study’ included adults shot by other adults on school basketball courts, parking lots, etc. and people shot by relatives
(c) The ‘study’ included people shot by BB guns and pellet guns;
Very persuasive
2. The ‘Report’ you cite is from a New York Times article that cites an anti-gun group – The Gun Violence Archive – as the source for its numbers. I was unable to use its search feature to reveal the incidents it cited for ‘School Shootings’ but from its definitions, it would seem to include the same types of incidents used in the first ‘study.
With the Fake News being promulgated by the liberal media on a daily basis, and its credibility at an all time low, using phony statistics makes it likely that you will be preaching to the choir – which not useful to reaching your stated goals. (Writing a view in the first person, and attributing it to 7 people is weird – even with all the recent agitation about using the correct pronoun, I don’t think ‘we’ would be objectionable).
