Support International Affairs Act
To the editor,
How does reducing global poverty help the great state of Michigan? It turns out that reducing global poverty and stimulating the Michigan economy go hand in hand. In 2017, total manufacturing output in Michigan was $96.22 billion and exported $56.77 billion in manufactured goods (mimfg.org). Manufacturing is one of the biggest industries in Michigan and is vital to the U.S. and global economy.
Imagine if the millions of people in extreme poverty were able to contribute to the global economy through buying manufactured goods. Developing and investing in poor countries allows them to redistribute their wealth and buy more complex products. Currently, poor countries spend their money on a few to no simple goods, but when given resources they will buy more expensive and complex products that require more economic input; for example, plane tickets, technology and clothing. This will increase the number of manufactured goods produced and exported in Michigan and all over the world. Having more participating members in the global economy will increase the number of Michigan manufacturing jobs and stimulate demand for the products Michigan produces like cars, metal parts and other goods. By reducing global poverty, the global economy will grow through having more meaningful transactions.
So, ask senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow and Rep. Bill Huizenga to support the International Affairs Act. We have the power to help the poor around the world and in turn help our Michigan economy.
Audrey Reus
Grand Haven Township
Is Sen. Peters lying?
To the editor,
Once again Sen. Peters is lying in his commercials. Checking with GoodRX.com, the only way to pay thousands for insulin is if you just do not ask for help. The average price is between $60 and $80 per month. The only way to save that much money going to Canada is to ignore insurance here in this country or to have dual citizenship, being under Canada's socialized med plan. Canadian drug stores will not even fill a script from an American doctor; it must be from a Canadian doctor.
I urge you to vote for John James, as Peters has once again proven himself a liar!
Ernest Marvin
Grand Haven Township
