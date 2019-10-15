Prosperity Gospel?
To the editor,
Seems like many preachers are preaching what has been referred to as the Prosperity Gospel. That is, if you believe in Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, get hyped up with all the music, and read the Word, that your problems will go away, with some even claiming accumulation of great monetary wealth. That thought process in my view is dangerous and is contrary to what the Apostles experienced. Most all where killed for their faith. Look at the suffering of Job, Paul, James, John, etc.
Don’t misunderstand me, the Gospel is definitely Good News. (John 3:16). But that Good News refers to Christ’s sacrifice on the Cross for our sins according to scripture, So, where did we get the idea that the Good News is feeling better about ourselves and being void of difficulties, if we believe? 1 Peter 5:6 says, “Humble yourselves, therefore under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time.” I believe every word of that, but “due time” belongs to God, not our time table. Just a thought.
Carl Hatch
Grand Haven
Downward spiral
To the editor,
Stewart Veeck, thank you for your well-written letter on “an ecological disaster” (“Your Views,” Oct. 10). The science proves all you stated! We must all somehow come together and stop this horrendous environmentmental disaster that we are moving toward. Now, how to convince others to listen and believe? It’s almost if they don’t believe it, it must not be happening! This downward spiral affects our children for generations to come. Very sad.
Allyson Howard
Spring Lake
Help for more seniors
To the editor,
A huge thank you to Representative Whiteford and Senator MacGregor for their support of the MI Choice Medicaid Waiver Program that was recently passed.
We have a big victory to celebrate. This will cut our waiting list for services to seniors in half!
After a drama-filled budget debate in the Michigan Legislature, it’s now clear that the MI Choice Medicaid Waiver Program will get the 5 percent increase in funding we wanted. This means more people in Michigan suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia will be able to stay in their homes while still receiving the care services they need.
Susan Thorpe, Grand Haven
Alzheimer’s Association volunteer
