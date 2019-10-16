The missing link
To the editor,
How could a nation endowed with the natural resources, human ingenuity and Trust in God end up where we are?
In the formula of a democratic nation, “We the people” is a critical component in steering a government of the people, for the people and by the people. With the past comforts of a reasonable standard of living, we the people have become complacent.
Our voices and insistence on integrity in government have been missing. Don’t look to state and national leaders for the missing links in our government – it is us. However, the people are now being heard; youth fighting for a sustainable planet, more women in power (white male dominance has not done too well), and dozens running for office with varying visions for America’s future. We the people are coming alive again to fight for our democratic values. It’s an exciting transitional time in America for all of us people to join.
Paul McNergney
Spring Lake
Secret Service option was correct
To the editor,
My hubby and I just returned from three fabulous days on Mackinac Island! Though the peak season is past, the ferry boats were filled with eager hiking and solace-seeking visitors. The boats were also filled with suitcases, trunks, backpacks and various wrapped packages that constituted luggage. Completely unchecked, anything from clothing to assault rifles to bomb-making equipment could have been in these parcels. To err on the side of caution is always the best option when people’s lives are at stake! I am so grateful that our Secret Service chose that option when Vice President Pence visited the island. Too bad this was not the case when John Kennedy was in the White House.
Peggy Baker
Spring Lake
