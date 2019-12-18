Votes count
To the editor,
I thought a person’s vote counted for something. Grand Haven City Council filled a vacant seat by ignoring the obvious: We had an election and the common-sense choice to fill the vacant seat should have been the next highest vote-getter.
The City Council got this one wrong. Votes count!
John Bati
Grand Haven
