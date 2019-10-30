Does he have time to be mayor?
To the editor,
Grand Haven voters should never have appointed or elected Josh Brugger to the Planning Commission, the City Council and for sure we shouldn’t elect him mayor of Grand Haven. He is a busy man. Does he really have the time he needs to be a good mayor? He is a builder/contractor/developer/landlord/husband/father! Conflict of interest is a huge thing.
Mr. Brugger has caused many problems in our “neighborhood.” We have had to call police several times because of the actions he has taken. Some have ended up in court or mediation and are still not settled. After a few years of this he has moved, but he still owns the property and rents it out. His presence and the problems he creates are still there. Pretty sad for a man that wants citizens of Grand Haven to be good neighbors, what an example he has set! How would he ever handle problems in a city like Grand Haven? Call a lawyer every time something wasn’t done or said the way he thought it should be?
We could write a book about him – or, maybe we could just publish all the letters that he has sent to us all and make a special book! Please, we just want you to be aware of who Mr. Brugger really is. This is how he has and is treating his neighbors!
Please vote for Bob Monetza; he is retired so he can devote as much time as it takes to do the job. He is very well educated, has volunteered with several organizations and has shown responsible leadership. He is someone you can trust. I think he would be a great leader for Grand Haven.
Norma Glass
Grand Haven
Supports Todd Crum for BLP
To the editor,
If you want to vote for the best candidate, vote for Todd Crum. He is a life-long resident of Grand Haven. He is an active member in our community and retired from the Board of Light & Power after 29-plus years. Todd’s knowledge and background of our community and experience at the Board of Light & Power proves him to be highly qualified to continue to lead our electric utility. Vote Todd Crum as the next Board of Light & Power trustee!
Kristi Wujcik
Grand Haven
VOTE BRUGGER.
