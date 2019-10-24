Monetza is the best candidate
To the editor,
Bob Monetza’s expertise, training and sound judgment make him the best candidate for mayor of Grand Haven. Bob has a strong academic background. As an engineer, he will lead Grand Haven through upgrading our city infrastructure. He has served on important boards such as the Planning Commission and the Harbor Transit Board.
Bob researches issues, listens to his constituents and makes sound decisions. He has wide-ranging knowledge on all aspects of city affairs, which enables him to discuss issues that are brought before the City Council. He respects city history and artifacts, as shown by his ideas for keeping the Old Depot historically accurate.
Bob volunteers countless hours working with students as a coach for Odyssey of the Mind and Science Olympiad. He also volunteers with the Tri-Cities Historical Museum and Board.
Bob Monetza is the man we need to represent us with citizens and dignitaries alike.
Norma Koopman
Grand Haven
Trump deserves impeachment
To the editor,
Here are a few items we can perhaps agree that happened.
1. In Mr. Trump’s campaign announcement, he said Mexico is sending to the U.S. its worst people – rapists and other criminals. It is a lie that Mexico is “sending” anyone or emptying its prisons. It’s untrue and damaging to call people fleeing danger and violence, terrible people.
2. During the campaign, we all heard and then saw Mr. Trump “joking” about assaulting women, but said exactly how he would do it.
3. Mr. Trump appointed as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, chairman, at the time, of Exxon/Mobil and encouraged a return to mining and drilling in our most fragile public lands.
4. Mr. Trump said he wasn’t withholding defense funds from Ukraine, while his transcript of his phone call, and now his chief of staff said that is exactly what he was doing, holding out for an agreement by the president of Ukraine to investigate the Democratic Party and also Joe Biden’s son.
5. Mr. Trump got the G7 to be held in the U.S., and then gave the contract to himself and his golf course in a non-competitive and non-transparent process.
6. Mr. Trump dangerously left our Kurdish allies a deadly lurch by capitulating to Turkey’s president.
I don’t think of anyone as deplorable, except perhaps Mr. Trump. Even if you don’t see him as deplorable, by his actions he has broken laws and norms, and in my view, deserves the impeachment process he has gotten himself into.
Leslie Newman
Spring Lake
Our quid pro quo presidency
To the editor,
Mr. Trump has become even more brazen in his attempts to undermine our democracy. His recent attempt, with the aid of his henchmen Giuliani & associates, to blackmail the Ukraine into providing “dirt” on the son of a political opponent has resulted in an impeachment inquiry. Oddly enough, no one seems to be asking about his family’s business interests in China, the Middle East and Russia. It seems that’s all OK? The GOP simply buries its head in the sand and sees nothing wrong here!
Now it seems that he has outdone himself by pulling our troops out of Syria and abandoning the Kurds, who fought bravely with our troops to defeat ISIS in northern Syria. He turned Erdogan loose to slaughter the Kurds in northern Syria. This sadly plays right into Putin’s designs for the Middle East. Our allies, if we still have any, can’t believe the ignorance displayed by Mr. Trump.
Some GOP members have finally worked up the courage to voice some opposition to this decision. His justification is to get our troops out of the perpetual wars in the Middle East. But then he turned right around and dispatched 2,000 U.S. soldiers to Saudi Arabia to protect them against Iran. This is the same country that murdered our journalist and is committing genocide in Yemen. If we look at these actions more closely, Mr. Trump has business interests (hotels) in both Turkey and Saudi Arabia. The whole thing, along with the blackmail attempt in the Ukraine, stinks of Quid Pro Quo, which by the way was even validated by Mr. Mulvaney. Now he wants to hold the next G-7 meeting at his Doral resort, which currently is losing money (emoluments breach?). This is undoubtedly the most corrupt administration this country has ever seen!
Stewart Veeck
Grand Haven Township
