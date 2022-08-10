Climate legislation is victory for future generations

To the editor,

Dr. Vladtheimp
So, let’s celebrate the Democrats turning our country into Sri Lanka (which is bankrupt and starving due to Leftist “green energy” mandates), and Great Britain, where it is now projected energy costs this winter will be $5,000 a month for a family.

Let’s also not forget the Democrats “Income Reduction Act” will raise nearly 60% of all new taxes on people making under $50,000 a year, in addition to spiking income robbing inflation. Less than 10% of new taxes will hit those making over $500,000 a year.

Those figures are from the Congressional bipartisan Joint Committee on Taxation, on which Debbie Stabenow sits.

Thanks Joey, Kammie, Nancy, Chuckie, and a special thanks to Debbie who will be immune from raids by the armed 87,000 new IRS Agents the Act provides for.

