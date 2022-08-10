Climate legislation is victory for future generations
To the editor,
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through GrandHaven Tribune All-Access.
Get access to ALL of our site and our brand new electronic edition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month Access
|$9.99
|for 30 days
|One Year Access
|$119.88
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through GrandHaven Tribune All-Access.
Get access to ALL of our site and our brand new electronic edition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month Access
|$9.99
|for 30 days
|One Year Access
|$119.88
|for 365 days
To the editor,
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(1) comment
So, let’s celebrate the Democrats turning our country into Sri Lanka (which is bankrupt and starving due to Leftist “green energy” mandates), and Great Britain, where it is now projected energy costs this winter will be $5,000 a month for a family.
Let’s also not forget the Democrats “Income Reduction Act” will raise nearly 60% of all new taxes on people making under $50,000 a year, in addition to spiking income robbing inflation. Less than 10% of new taxes will hit those making over $500,000 a year.
Those figures are from the Congressional bipartisan Joint Committee on Taxation, on which Debbie Stabenow sits.
Thanks Joey, Kammie, Nancy, Chuckie, and a special thanks to Debbie who will be immune from raids by the armed 87,000 new IRS Agents the Act provides for.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.