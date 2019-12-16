Questions for Jeff Foxworthy
To the editor,
Recently, an official “Trump for President “ website featured comedian Jeff Foxworthy asking the question, “If you have to check the front of every red baseball hat you see to decide if you should hate the person wearing it, you might be a Democrat." The clear message is, “Democrats are haters and Trump and his supporters are their victims."
I would pose some different questions: “Do the policies and the personal behavior of this man (Trump) typically promote qualities of mutual respect between people?" “Does his boastfulness and do his empty claims of personal superiority engender collegiality when he represents us with the leaders of allied nations?" “Does Mr. Trump work diligently to heal divisions between ethnic and racial groups or does he inflame divisions?" “Is he a model of respect for the constraints built into our constitution or does he seem to bend them at will to suit his personal interests?" “Do the many insulting and derogatory names he invents for those who oppose him do anything to defuse hate?" “When we have been bullied or insulted, what emotion do we feel?" The leader of our country engages in this behavior on a regular basis.
Hatred is a cancer in this nation. My question for Mr. Foxworthy to consider is, “Does Mr. Trump generally use his presidency to defuse hatred and come to the aid of its victims, or does he often encourage and maybe actually enjoy the hostility he generates?" Unfortunately, I believe it is the latter. I suggest that he deserves censure by the American people for the hatred he often generates on a personal level as well as his disinterest/neglect in using his office to heal the divisions that weaken our country.
Richard Brouwer
Grand Haven Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.