Speed up transition to renewables
To the editor,
The presentation on community solar by Rob Rafson of Chart House Energy was very eye-opening. Solar is already the cheapest way to produce electricity. This is evident in the vast solar farms being installed across the nation. There are more jobs in solar than in oil, gas and coal combined, according to scientist authors of “Drawdown.”
The shift to renewables, however, is not fast enough to avoid the most devastating impacts of climate change. Fortunately, there is a market-based bipartisan bill in the U.S. House that speeds up the transition without growing government.
Learn more at EnergyInnovationAct.org and let Rep. Huizenga know that you want him to join the 65 cosponsors of HR 763 from both parties. Commit to 10 minutes per month of participation in democracy to help ensure a livable planet for generations to come by signing up for monthly reminders to call Congress at ProjectGrandCanyon.com.
Tom O’Bryan
Grand Haven Township
Don’t forget the Army’s role
To the editor,
I read with interest Len Painter’s article (community column, Nov. 8) that included the Battle of Chosin. I was disappointed that he did not mention the part played by the U.S. Army. This battle has been centered on the Marines and their breakout to Hungnam. What has mostly been forgotten is the U.S. Army and its 31st Regimental Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division.
The 31st RCT was positioned on the east side of the Chosin Reservoir to protect the Marine flank at Hagaru-ri. On the night of Nov. 27-28, 1950, the 31st RCT was attacked by elements of three Red Chinese divisions. The 31st RCT fought for five nights and four days, losing 1,000 to 1,500 men out of a unit strength of 3,000 men.
The 31st RCT was under the direct command of Maj. Gen. Oliver P. Smith, the Marine commander. Very little was done to support the Army units. The Marines received a Presidential Unit Citation and the 31st RCT was ignored for its part in the battle. In fact, they were viewed as not being able to fight, while the Marines were treated a superior fighting force.
On this Veterans Day, let us not forget those valiant men of the U.S. Army 31st Regimental Combat Team and their sacrifices to protect the Marine units and to make their breakout successful.
The history of this battle is told in the works of Roy Appleman, titled “East of Chosin,” and the “Chosin Chronology, Battle of the Changjin Reservoir” by George A. Rasula.
Gordon Groenevelt
Spring Lake
(Editor’s note: Gordon submitted this letter on Monday, Veterans Day.)
