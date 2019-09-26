Trust the system
To the editor,
Thank you for printing the op-ed by Michael Bloomberg on Friday (Sept. 20). Finally we hear from someone who can see beyond the hostilities so many express and suggest we have more regard for the amazing system of government we have inherited. Bloomberg questions “whether Americans can live and work together without being so absolutist and intolerant of viewpoint diversity.”
Why can’t we trust our system under the Constitution to settle matters and wait for the next election to attempt to make an adjustment? Why do we have to generate hatred toward the leaders chosen and those who supported them? Why can’t we be gracious toward our neighbors who don’t, or can’t, see things through our lenses? Why get so frustrated over politics that we denigrate and even demonize those who disagree with us?
It’s impossible that all Republican voters are not just mistaken or wrong in their reasoning, but downright evil, hateful, racist, or any other label being given them. Nor is every Democratic voter stupid, hypocritical, dishonest, crooked, or delusional!
Americans who pay attention to the workings of their government and actually vote have a conscience, a moral compass and a myriad reasons for their election choices. Give voters credit for caring and researching before going to the polls. Bloomberg writes “healthy democracy is about living with disagreement, not eliminating it.”
If those of us who plan to vote in 2020 can’t begin to see each other as fellow stewards of our unique form of government, and not as enemies, we will see a lot more discord, rancor, verbal abuse and violence acted out before we can even get to the voting booths.
Connie Bronson
Spring Lake
(0) comments
