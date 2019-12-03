To impeach or not to impeach
To the editor,
This presidency continues to be marked by scandal and spectacle. Now Mr. Trump, to win re-election in 2020, has attempted to extort a foreign government (Ukraine) into announcing an investigation of his top political rival. And contrary to solid intelligence data, he has tried to revive a conspiracy theory that casts doubt over whether the Russians interfered in the 2016 election on his behalf and put to rest questions about his legitimacy. To accomplish this, he withheld nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine. The polite description of his actions would be “Quid Pro Quo,” but it is outright bribery.
The facts have been clearly presented by well-respected diplomatic and military personnel, who the GOP have since attempted to smear. It’s also clear that most of Trump’s lackeys were participants in all of this (Pompeo, Mulvaney, Pence) and he solicited his attorney (Giuliani) to set up a back channel to Ukraine officials to achieve his goals. Although they all deny Trump’s direct involvement, nothing happens without Trump’s approval. And he obstructed this investigation by preventing staff personnel from testifying, in the same way he obstructed the Mueller investigation.
I applaud the Democrats for doing their job and conducting the investigation into Trump’s attack on the constitutional values which are the foundation of our democracy. He needs to be held accountable. Do I believe Mr. Trump will be impeached? No. The Republicans have chosen to be complicit in blindly following Trump’ fantasies. I don’t suppose that’s because he offered to help fund their re-election campaigns if they support him. Imagine that, another form of bribery! It’s what he does.
What bothers me the most is the American public may become so desensitized to his absurd behavior, they accept this as the new normal. That could be disastrous for our country.
Stewart Veeck
Grand Haven Township
