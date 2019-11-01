Supports Brugger for mayor
To the editor,
Grand Haven is fortunate to have two qualified candidates for mayor who have given dedicated service on City Council and in other volunteer posts. I will mark my ballot for Josh Brugger for two main reasons:
(1) I serve on Grand Haven’s Human Relations Commission, whose goal is to make Grand Haven a welcoming, inclusive and accessible community. Brugger is the only current council member to respond to our invitations to meet with us, and speak on our behalf in support of issues we have brought before council – supporting such accomplishments as the city’s Diversity Statement (www.grandhaven.org) and Grand Haven’s first-ever Hispanic Heritage Fiesta. He believes that a vibrant community welcomes people of all ages, backgrounds and income levels, and that we won’t thrive as a community if young people can’t afford to live and raise families here.
(2) I’ve also been impressed with Brugger’s grasp of the financial issues our city faces as a result of decisions made well before his time on council, decisions that allowed developers to get off “scot free” and leave taxpayers with millions in bonded indebtedness. The fact that he is committed to saving and working our way back into the black rather than borrowing, and that he runs a respected home building company, gives me hope that any future deals with developers will protect the city’s best interests first.
Please join me in voting for Josh Brugger for mayor, and then let’s all work with our elected leaders to make sure our city is what we want it to be. (If you cannot attend City Council meetings every other Monday at 7:30 p.m., tune in to WAWL (103.5 FM) to hear what’s happening.)
Louann Nagy Werksma
Grand Haven
Extremely disturbed by dark money
To the editor,
I’m immensely disturbed by Josh Brugger’s praise of former state Sen. Arlan Meekhof’s controversial mailers during the primary. Even more puzzling: Brugger deleted the Facebook post in question soon after. Why?
“The quality of the mailing is excellent and the messaging is consistent with my campaign,” Brugger wrote.
Meekhof used secret, dark money from one of his organizations, “West Michigan Community Preservation Fund,” to support Brugger. The controversial group is registered with the state to help poor people who are uninsured and under-insured! Seriously, that’s what it says in the filing. However, the few documents that are publicly available reveal it’s, in fact, apparently just a front for Arlan to funnel money to himself, close associates and candidates he supports.
What does Arlan Meekhof (and his secret donors) hope to gain from a Brugger administration?
If he truly cares about transparency and accountability, Mr. Brugger will unequivocally reject Meekhof’s secret money instead of encouraging it, apologize for covering up his comments on the issue, and demand Meekhof come clean with Grand Haven voters regarding where that secret money is coming from.
Mr. Brugger must also bring his illegal yard signs into compliance immediately. According to the Michigan Bureau of Elections: “A common remedy is to create labels with the disclaimer and place them on the signs or manually add the information. If this is not possible, the committee should take other measures to bring the signs into compliance. The committee should correct the error as soon as possible once discovered.”
Brugger is well versed with campaign finance law; he knows better than to withhold required information from voters. He filed a complaint about the exact same issue in 2015! Apparently, connected politicians like Brugger and Meekhof can set their own rules while the rest of Grand Haven plays by another.
Brandon Hall
Former Grand Haven resident, currently living in Petoskey and Lansing
Leaders must understand climate issues
To the editor,
I am writing to express my pleasure in reading of the endorsement of Ryan Cummins by the League of Conservation Voters for election to the Grand Haven City Council.
When I ran for the Republican nomination for Congress, in this district, in 2010, the two endorsements that were most satisfying to me were those of Gov. Milliken (he only endorsed two candidates that year) and the League of Conservation Voters.
The League is not some extremist organization: it endorses Republican, Democrat and independent candidates who have a proven record of respect for our environment.
With lake and river levels rising and with the changes in our climate, it is important for our city to have leaders both sensitive to, and understanding of, these complicated issues. Ryan Cummins has proven he is one of those leaders.
One more comment: We surely can be proud that our candidates for mayor and the City Council have not stooped to the lows being seen by our neighbors to the south in Holland. Let’s hope the level of civility here can be maintained in the face of the “national trends.”
Remember to vote on Tuesday!
Field Reichardt
Grand Haven
Qualification check for Brugger
To the editor,
Dear Ms. “Neighborhood”: Your letter is nothing more than a smear tactic and without fact, so I feel compelled to respond. Full disclosure, I live right behind Josh, his wife, two kids and two dogs. Guess that makes me a “neighbor.” I’ll do my best in less than 300 words to explain to the residents of the city of Grand Haven about Josh’s qualification and my neighbors.
You are correct, he’s a busy man. I’m confused though, Josh has obviously done very well at being a contractor/developer/landlord. Given Josh has been successful at these things, he must be doing something right. Qualification check!
I forgot husband and father; yeah, that’s right, husband and father. Did you stop to think that his wife and kids might see this, or, worse yet, what they may encounter at work or school? I get it, he’s running for public office, he’s open to these kind of attacks, but this isn’t Washington, D.C, this is a local election in Grand Haven, Michigan. Your town, my town, our town. Think!
Appointed to the planning commission, elected to city council, and now running for mayor. Qualification check!
Political science major = Qualification check!
I’ve lived in our “neighborhood” for over three years now. No police calls, no issues, no problems, and certainly no lawyers. Great family! You should meet them sometime.
One last point: I see Josh setting examples every day. Serves his community, runs a successful business, devoted to his family, devoted to his faith, what more do you want? I’d say that makes him a great candidate. Qualification check!
To the city of Grand Haven: Vote for the candidate you feel represents our town. I’m voting Josh Brugger! See you at the polls.
Neal Milewski
Grand Haven
