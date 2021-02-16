Are we changing?
To the editor,
There are obviously various ways we change in our lives. Such as age, physically, educationally, possible socioeconomically, thoughts, beliefs, etc. I mean, those are probably the most common. But the question that often jumps out at me is: How are we individually and collectively changing as a society? I'm not referring to the aforementioned transformations, as they are primarily ordinary, with some inevitable. So let's examine a different angle and ask ourselves where we fit into the equation?
Some may view that question through a progressive filter, inferring a positive evolution of sorts. Others are certain to disagree. By setting aside the "noise" we are subject to every day, it's worth asking the question: Do any of these changes possess eternal value? So there it is: a slight of hand transition into "religious talk." At least some would call it that. I prefer to simply proclaim it as the Word of God.
2 Corinthians 5:17 states: "Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!" If you accept that in the context it is written, you may glean that if you trust in Jesus as Savior, you are reconciled (united) with God through Christ. You used to view life through a secular lens before becoming a Christian, but you are now changed, having a spiritual front seat. ( 2 Corinthians 5:16-19) I understand this may sound unbelievable to many, as it did to me once. (2 Corinthians 5:13)
So, one may be a new Christian and another may be a "mature" one. But the questions remain: Are we changing since trusting in the Lord? Salvation is not a singular event, it is a process. (1 Cor. 1:18)
Carl Hatch
Grand Haven Township
