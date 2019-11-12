Heaven bound?
To the editor,
I have had the privilege to talk with many men concerning God, Christianity and Heaven. It’s been my experience that when asked where they think they are going to go when they die, many have said, “Well I hope Heaven.” When asked how do they know that, their response usually hovers around the fact that they believe that they have been a “good person.” Although a common response, and most all of us have a bent to think the same, does it line up with what the Bible actually says?
Romans 3:11-12: “There is no one righteous, not even one; there is no one who understands; there is no one who seeks God. There is no one who does good not even one.” Ephesians 2:8-9: “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith, and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God, not by works, so that no one can boast.”
One could conclude that the answer on whether or not we are going to Heaven may be more involved than we have been taught or originally thought. Romans 10:9 says: “If you declare with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and believe in your heart that God has raised him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.” Are you Heaven bound? (2 Peter 3:9)
Carl Hatch
Grand Haven Township
Not much time
To the editor,
Globalists are pushing hard to create a one-world government. Will the one-world religion be “humanism” or “chrislam” or the “mother earth religion”? Pope Francis backs all three.
God put Trump in place to slow down the One World Government agenda.
Trump is on God’s time clock. The world is continuing to wind down, or should I say, speed up. Many are following the so-called “climate change” path, but Christians see this as prophecies coming true. Five-hundred scientists have said there is no real climate emergency and they are right because the emergency that is coming is not from “climate change.” The urgent need is for all to be ready as we read in the Book of Revelation.
I agree that we are to take care of the environment, but we are to worship the creator and not put creation above the creator.
In order for the anti-Christ to step in, there will have to be a certain level of chaos. Are we heading in that direction?
Immorality increases at an enormous rate because God has turned them over to their depraved minds and they see nothing wrong with doing wrong.
So much talk about mass shootings, yet there is no mention of putting Bibles and prayer back in schools, which is the best protection any school could have. A school district in Texas has voted in a curriculum to teach children as young as third grade about sodomy and condoms.
Parents aren’t getting a vote. A statement made that is worth repeating: “If freedom-loving, church-going patriots don’t reclaim the public school system, we will lose this republic.”
Without God’s protection and assurance, we have nothing. Jesus came to save mankind, he died for you, think about that. Not much time.
Randy DeYoung
Grand Haven
Thank you, fellow voters
To the editor,
What is wrong with the voters, or nonvoters in Grand Haven? I like to think that the citizens of our city are responsible persons who value our right to choose our governmental leaders and care enough about our wonderful town to participate in choosing the people who will be making decisions about the direction Grand Haven will be taking in the next few years.
Thank you to my fellow voters. Enough to voice your opinions. Shame on the 70 percent who don’t care.
Bill Weideman
Grand Haven
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.