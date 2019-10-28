Keeping voters in the closet?
To the editor,
An article in the Oct. 6 Muskegon Chronicle, "Keep public notices in newspapers," let it be known that our "above questionable" leaders in Lansing are at it once more. Again, they would like to eliminate the necessity/responsibility of having to publish proposed legislation in our papers. The legislators believe it will save money. One response to their proposal is, it is an attempt to keep voters in the closet of not being informed.
When readers are kept informed as to what the legislators are up to with their proposed bills, the reader has the opportunity to let them know their concern. The Michigan Votes column in the Tribune is our alertment to what our legislators are proposing. Give it a look!
Tom Craig
Spring Lake
Liar in chief?
To the editor,
We have a president that consistently lies, attacks private citizens like he is a dictator and wants them belittled because he disagrees with their beliefs. He thinks he is genius because he is a spoiled brat who was given everything in life, escaped service because he was privileged and rich. He praised himself, which is unbelievable, because he is narcissistic and calls himself a stable genius. He believes he is smarter than scientists who worked their whole lives in their profession. He says he is smarter than our generals, and can solve the Mideast problems. He abandons our allies like they are a toy to be tossed away. He tweets and expect it to be law. He wants a Nobel Peace Prize for kissing up to North Korea, who plays him for a fool, still shooting rockets at will. He asked Russia to help with emails to win the election. He pressures Ukraine to help win the next election. Unbelievable! A Russian wife, gift from Putin?
He talks about fake news. He lies and his followers believe. He is supported by evangelicals who think he is a Christian, because he puts in Supreme Court conservatives. Just a tool to be used. Hitler was supported by businessmen because he was good for business. Oh, economy is good! Don't rock the boat! It's OK if he doesn't follow the rules, we are making money! If the economy was bad, would they change their mind?
Ruth Ginsberg said it best: He is aberration!
There is an old saying, "Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me!"
Scott Pitts
Spring Lake
