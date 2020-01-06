Can our democracy be saved?
To the editor,
Our democracy is now more at risk than ever before in its history. Let’s acknowledge where we are headed. There is a movement in this country toward a political system in which a handful of very wealthy people and special interests will determine who gets elected or who does not. Unfortunately, our Supreme Court in their 2010 “Citizens United” decision paved the way for “dark” money in politics, which is leading us toward an oligarchy. Add to this the electoral college, voter suppression and gerrymandering, and it’s clear that representation by the people is at risk.
The electoral college chooses the president. Each state gets a certain number of electoral votes based on its population, and in most states the person winning the popular vote receives all the electoral votes from that state. But this “winner take all” approach can disregard the will of the people. Within the past 20 years, two candidates who won the popular vote still lost the election due to the electoral college. In the last election, Mr. Trump had 62.9 million votes, Clinton had 65.8 million votes and other candidates received 8.2 million votes. That means Trump really lost the popular vote by 11.1 million votes. Hardly the will of the people or a mandate!
I can’t blame Mr. Trump for these anti-democratic issues, but he represents the worst of what we can get, and he brings out the worst in others (white nationalism, racism). He has no shame and is backed by a party with no integrity. Sadly, the people we need to fix all these problems reside in Washington and are the same people who benefit from all the graft provided by rich donors and lobbyists. Why would they want to fix it? Our only hope is term limits and to vote for people who want to fix the problems.
Stewart Veeck
Grand Haven Township
