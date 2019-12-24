Ohio State’s football advantage
To the editor,
Ohio State has more Big Ten championships in football than any other school. Good players and coaches make good teams and championships, and talented players wish to play for a possible championship team. Recruiting is easier when a coach can persuade a top-quality player to play for a championship team rather than a school with a lesser chance. Most good players would like to stay fairly close to home for athletics. Family and friends can travel less to watch the games.
Let’s examine why Ohio State has the advantage. Ohio has the largest population of the Big Ten states. It is also an industrial state, which generally is into football.
Without examining all Big Ten states, let’s compare Indiana to Ohio. Indiana has a population of 6.7 million; Ohio has 11.7 million. Ohio State football team is half in-state, while the remainder is nationwide. Indiana has difficulty recruiting nationwide, showing little promise of a championship team.
Ohio has one school in the state in the Big Ten. Indiana has two schools in the Big Ten (Indiana and Purdue), plus Notre Dame. Basically, Indiana has their talent split three ways while Ohio has talent split by one. Ohio State has roughly a 10-to-1 advantage over Indiana. Ohio State has 27 championships; Indiana has two.
Michigan and Ohio State at one time had wins and losses at about even, with maybe Michigan having the advantage. Now add Michigan State to the Big Ten and the state of Michigan talent is divided two ways.
The Big Ten, to make it fair, should add Pittsburgh or Cincinnati (or both), which would change the mathematics. Can one imagine the uproar at Ohio State if this would happen?
Paul Murphy
Grand Haven
