A clear and present danger
To the editor,
Now that the House has drafted two articles of impeachment, they will soon vote on whether to approve those declarations. The evidence is clear. Mr. Trump and Mick Mulvaney both made public statements confirming the use of governmental power to aid the president’s personal political interests and distort an American election. Over 500 legal scholars have prepared a letter to Congress indicating Trump’s conduct is clearly impeachable under our Constitution.
Mr. Trump has now made obvious his contempt for the notion that Congress has any authority to hold him accountable. In July, Mr. Trump said the Constitution gives him “the right to do whatever I want.” Those are the words of a despot, not an American president.
GOP legislators have supported Trump’s rejection of Congress’ independent authority by showing indifference to the alarming testimony of credible witnesses, and scorn for those who have had the courage to testify. The president and his allies in the Senate have further obstructed the investigation by blocking testimony from senior advisors Bolton and Pompeo. Their silence is its own form of negligence toward the public trust. And the GOP Senate has blocked security bills on foreign election interference. Why?
Paul Volker, who served as Fed chairman in previous administrations, made the following observation: “Today we see something very different and more sinister. Nihilistic forces are dismantling policies to protect our air, water and climate. And they seek to discredit the pillars of our democracy: voting rights and fair elections, the rule of law, the free press, the separation of power, the belief in science, and the concept of truth itself.” Mr. Trump is conducting a methodical subversion of our political system into an oligarchy, or worse yet a monarchy/dictatorship. The question is: Who gets to pick the next president – Trump, Russia or us?
Stewart Veeck
Grand Haven Township
(Editor’s note: Stewart submitted this letter prior to Wednesday’s vote in the U.S. House to approve the articles of impeachment.)
The Christmas sting
To the editor,
While enjoying the beauty of church decorations and being exhilarated with songs of the season, I glanced at the monitor used at our church which had an urgent call for volunteers to pack food for kids. In this setting of Christmas grandeur, I wondered if our volunteer crews ever wonder why so many of our children/youth need donated food.
Every year it seems more are in need and national statistics reported about 40 percent of American children live below the poverty level. Then the sting – our nation celebrates its billionaires who also increase in number annually. How could our great nation have this dichotomy of hunger beside record wealth – beyond any nation, present or past? Maybe a reminder from our Constitution explains: “We the people” have been negligent regarding the health and future of our youth.
Then a salve is felt: The awareness that the baby who arrived at Christmas was the one who implores us to care for our children – that eases the sting somewhat! Still, “We the people” (in constitutional terms) have a lot of work ahead in 2020.
Paul McNergney
Spring Lake
