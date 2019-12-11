A lesson in ignorance
To the editor,
Cal Thomas ends his Dec. 2 column by expressing his allegiance to the British Crown, something that the Founding Fathers have sharply warned us against, when they wanted this country to be independent from royal tyranny. Cal’s exclamation: “Long live the Queen!” instead of: “God bless America!” shows clearly how low some GOP propagandists can sink, when they desperately try to justify their deeply unpatriotic betrayal of the Constitution of the USA.
Article II, Section 4, of the Constitution stresses that the president, vice president and others must be impeached and removed from office, as soon as possible, by the U.S. Congress, in cases of treason, bribery and other offences, which has been fully confirmed in the recent House hearings. This means that the incriminated officers, starting with the president, primarily responsible for such unlawful behavior, and his numerous enablers, should be unmasked and removed from office.
Cal’s treasonous exclamation, at the end of his column, was inspired, as he admits, by an episode in the Netflix drama “The Crown,” in which the British Queen Elizabeth II, instead of defending her country from the internal chaos, postpones her decision to fire her criminal prime minister and, instead, forces the British people to wait until the next elections, regardless of the consequences. Now, this is exactly what Cal, and those who command him what to write (GOP), have in mind, right now, as they would like to postpone indefinitely the vitally important Constitutional Law of Impeachment, instituted to save the country from treason and tyranny.
Another proof of “ignorance” of the Tricky Cal is his claim that the Constitution and democracy are two different entities and that democracy (elections) has a priority. This, of course, is a very unskillful improvisation and lie.
Ivo Soljan
Grand Haven
God help us
To the editor,
I attended a City Council meeting Nov. 18. Citizens may speak three minutes, at which time I presented a petition to restore the tradition of the cross on Dewey Hill and the Nativity scene to Central Park. I presented the council with recent Supreme Court decisions showing that it is not illegal to display these symbols on city property, and asked that the issue be addressed and restored. I left literature for them to view.
I again attended the Dec. 2 meeting, only to find the issue was not on the agenda. When I asked Mayor Monetza why, his reply was stoic and curt, saying the issue would not be taken up by the council. Apparently, councilmen Fritz, Scott and Cummings, and the mayor had a back-room discussion determining this. I was taken aback, and looking at each officer, replied, “God help us!”
A nonresident intimidated our city to remove the cross and the Nativity scene, and the council folded. I, a legal resident, have my legal petition rejected.
The city has given permission for Santa Claus to meet children in a new, warm place, the Depot. This is well and good. Two-thousand years ago, there was no room at the Inn. There is still no room for Jesus, but we go to great lengths for Santa. Take notice, residents, pastors. It’s your city and your property. Again, I say, “God help us.”
Thomas L. Garzelloni Sr.
Grand Haven
