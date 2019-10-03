Objects to vice president motorcade
To the editor,
It is a travesty that Pence and his people used the cars on the island along with photographers vehicles. Our police force should have stopped them, they are not respectful of our state regulations. I’m sure the ferry profited from the trip over there. Shows a lack of respect for the rules on Mackinac Island.
Pence’s safety is not an issue. The scouts at the rendezvous learned a lesson in government superseding local regulations for their convenience.
Joanne Rupar
Grand Haven Township
Not a reason to celebrate
To the editor,
I find it unusual that the Grand Haven Tribune publishes a big ad in the Community Calendar for a “celebration” of the “Farewell” to the local power provider – the Sims plant – that doesn’t appear in the online edition. But since I’m a subscriber, for the time being, I have to note that the closing of Sims and local control of the supply of energy to genuflect at the altar of fake climate change is not a reason to celebrate.
Although I’ve provided many reasons in the past, I’ll just focus on the sketchy cost projections justifying the elimination of coal – recall that the cost information provided to the city and a basis for the decision to close Sims was $68 million for the new transition, including building a 36-megawatt (MW) reciprocating engine that did not include demolition and site remediation costs, electric substation improvements, and building snowmelt and operations facilities. Apparently, some of these costs were included in the estimates for keeping Sims operational, but not in the estimate for transitioning to the new Sims plant. But then, they were informed that the increased $32 million for the transition includes additional noise mitigation requirements, additional gas infrastructure, unknown condition of the pilings below Sims, and increased site demolition and remediation estimates. A truly professional cost estimate.
Interesting that Portland, Oregon, experienced a similar situation, where their bureaucrats approved a new water treatment plant that’s cost increased by 70 percent because the preliminary estimate didn’t include pipes. One would have hoped that someone on the Grand Haven City Council would have reacted like the Portland mayor: “It would have been very helpful for me to know that what we were talking about at that time was not the total project cost but merely one component of an overall system.”
Chuck Tyler
Grand Haven Township
Too much to ask?
To the editor,
Last week, we watched teenagers call their elders lazy and selfish. Sixteen-year-old Greta Thunberg and other teen panelists became the adults in the hearing, filling the void left by Congress and their topsy-turvy priorities. When Ranking Member Graves (R) asked Greta how she would feel if she was taking trash out of the ocean and there was a boat next to her dumping five times as much back in? Greta first corrected the congressman’s analogy by saying, “First of all, if you are using that logic, then I am also dumping a lot of trash into the ocean,” and then she told the congressman what any responsible adult should say: “I would first stop dumping my trash in the ocean and I would tell the other boat to stop dumping their trash in the ocean, as well.”
At the U.N., Greta shamed the delegates for their priorities. “How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. And yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!”
I watched a similar scene unfold when the Parkland Kids delivered intelligent speeches after their school shooting, calling for better gun control. I saw them march to the Capitol in Washington and speak to millions of people there and on TV, telling us the obvious: Guns, particularly military-grade weapons, are killing us.
Our biggest issues do not need rocket scientists, just unselfish, adults doing what every other generation has done until now: sacrifice a little today to make the world better for the next generation. So far, it’s been too much to ask.
Richard Kamischke
Grand Haven Township
Better way to address hunger problem?
To the editor,
I’ve just read the article on the meal(s) program that served 61K meals to resident children in Ottawa County this past summer from June to August. I find that to be astounding and more, I question why are we feeding through federal/state tax dollars all of these meals to children in our county?
And to make it even more troubling, I read that Amy Steele, health educator for Ottawa County Department of Public Health, states, “We plan to continue the program next summer and hope to see it grow.” Grow? Why? Ms. Sheele, as an educator for the county health department, can you not set another goal for next summer that would include “teaching people” how to cook and prepare food for their own children.
I just do not believe on its face that we have such a “hunger” problem that cannot be addressed in any other manner than “Expand the programs. Feed more.” What are we continuing to create? a perpetual dependent class of people that just can’t manage to make that meal? It’s dispiriting, and I really would like to know the facts versus the hyperbole.
Francine Anton
Spring Lake
