‘Operation KP’ continues at American Legion
To the editor,
On Saturday, Oct. 5, several Legionnaires, Sons of the American Legion members, and Legion Riders of Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28 volunteered their time in hosting a car wash at our Post to raise funds for our Post’s kitchen renovation project. I cannot thank them enough for the incredible job they did in raising proceeds for the kitchen renovation project, in spite of the colder weather that day.
Since 1939, our Post’s kitchen has served thousands of dinners to our members and the public including complimentary dinners to U.S. Coast Guard personnel during the annual Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival and during this year’s federal government shutdown.
The “breaking of bread” with family and friends is a tradition at Post 28, with proceeds from our dinners allocated to Post 28 programs for veterans, veterans’ families, and the local community. This year, we celebrate 100 years as an American Legion Post and look forward to serving veterans, veterans’ families, and the local community into the next century and beyond.
If you or your family would like to donate to the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28 kitchen renovation project, or as we have affectionately titled the effort, “Operation KP (Kitchen Project)” please stop by our Post at 700 Harbor Drive during our regular business hours and ask our lounge staff for a donation form.
We invite everyone to visit our Post with friends and family on Wednesdays for dinner and/or Fridays for Burger Night.
Under the recently enacted Legion Act and with recent changes to American Legion Auxiliary membership requirements, more veterans and their spouses, their children and grandchildren are eligible to join our American Legion Post 28 family. We welcome you with open arms.
Janet E. Fonger, commander
Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28, Grand Haven
