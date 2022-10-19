Vote yes on 2
To the editor,
All voters want to see laws that will make voting easier and more secure. Proposal 2 will give voters what they want — secure, modern, accessible elections, free from harassment and intimidation. This initiative will expand voting access by requiring polls to be open for early voting — nine days before future elections, including two weekends. The proposal includes funding for clerks for voting access expenses, and will make it easier for Michigan voters to vote using drop boxes and absentee ballots. Proposal 2 also gives clerks more time to accept and count the ballots of military personnel stationed overseas.
We can register to vote at the clerk’s office right up to the election itself, and we all should be exercising our unique right to do so. The people, not politicians, will determine our elections in Michigan.
Here in West Michigan, we can be proud of our experienced and accurate election workers and clerks. Voting in this historical midterm election shows our trust in our system. Voting yes on Proposal 2 makes our exceptional system even more secure and accessible for everyone who lives here.
Arlene Clark
Robinson Township
Why the silence?
To the editor,
As the January 6 Committee wraps up, here’s what we learned: Their evidence was clear, unambiguous, abundant and originating almost entirely from documents or one-time allies of the former president. We learned none of this matters to the majority of Michigan Republicans or their nominees for governor, attorney general or secretary of state. They support a man who still refuses to admit defeat, one who committed sedition trying to preserve his power.
If asked, what evidence would convince them the election was free and fair? The response from most Republicans would be silence. Why is that?
David Hume, an 18th-century philosopher, may have the answer: He thought our emotions drive our choices and our intellect just rationalizes them afterward. Many Republicans who still support the ex-president tell me that he was morally repugnant and emotionally immature, but they love his policies. Poppycock! They love his unfettered insulting speech. He didn’t have policies; he had grievances. He said out loud what they were ashamed to say themselves. When he used the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and white nationalist as his allies, need more be said?
Republicans are driven by fear. They ban books lest the LGBQ community warps their children’s character. Their siege mentality motivates wall building at our border. They are afraid that Black and brown people are “replacing” them. They insist their religious dogma be made part of government despite that pesky First Amendment. A changing world brought uncertainty and angst to which the ex-president gladly provided scapegoats. If he ignored the Constitution and broke laws, it was just Trump being Trump. When Republican undemocratic actions are criticized, they deny it, condemn the media and buy bigger American flags. Out of fear, Republicans willingly trade our messy democracy for the certainty of an autocracy, something they deny, even to themselves.
Richard Kamischke
Grand Haven Township
