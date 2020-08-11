Is community involved in energy needs?
To the editor,
Last November, the Grand Haven City Council established important goals for the 2020-21 year. One was for “Community-Driven Energy Solutions” for our city. It stated: “Community needs and ideas will be the foundation of any approvals sought in 2020.”
There are many in the community who would like to see this happen and be involved. So far, I have seen little evidence promoting this objective.
This spring, a group of citizens presented a petition with more than 230 names to the City Council requesting an independent look at energy production and the future of Harbor Island. It encouraged public engagement in the process. The council told the group to work directly with the Board of Light & Power.
The BLP board should allow customers to have input into the decisions that are being made about power generation in Grand Haven. City residents need to have a better understanding of the cost-benefits of building a new power plant vs. alternatives. Field Reichardt, one of the leaders of the citizens' group, has offered to work with the BLP to help facilitate a dialogue in the community about our future energy needs.
The BLP is community owned. The people in Grand Haven want to know what is happening and have input into the decisions that are made. This would be consistent with the City Council’s stated goal.
Kent Blohm
Grand Haven
Concerned about 'The 1619 Project'
To the editor,
Coming soon as curriculum to a school near you is an attempt at treasonous brainwashing, unprecedented in American history, called “The 1619 Project." This joint collaboration of the Pulitzer Center, the National Museum of African-American History and the New York Times Magazine aims, according to the Times, “to reframe the country’s history, understanding 1619 as our true founding." As one-time Democrat candidate for president Beto O’Rourke put it: “Racism in America is endemic. It is foundational. We can mark the creation of this country not at the Fourth of July 1776, but Aug. 20, 1619, when the first kidnapped African was brought to this country against his will. And in bondage, and as a slave (he and others like him) built the greatness and the success and the wealth (of this country) that neither he nor his descendants would ever be able to participate in and enjoy.”
So you see, it wasn’t the Founding Fathers who built the greatness of this country politically; it wasn’t men like the westward pioneers or Henry Ford or Steven Jobs who built this country economically; it wasn’t men like Thomas Edison who built this country scientifically; it wasn’t men like Jonas Salk who built this country medically; and it wasn’t men like Billy Graham who built this country spiritually — no, African-American slaves get all the credit. And never mind details such as that North America was British in 1619, that the slaves brought here in 1619 were purchased from Black African slave traders and that slavery was abolished long before many of the great men listed above, who helped build this country, were ever born.
Make no mistake, the inauguration of The 1619 Project predates the recent street rioting and its tenets have inspired much of the street violence.
William Doolittle
Spring Lake
