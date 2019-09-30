Is this all there is?
To the editor,
Coming from a turbulent childhood, I always thought something big was missing, but had difficulty identifying it. Coping skills involved isolation, along with other negative behaviors. But more predominant was my eventual apparent ability to effectively use humor and sarcasm in place of the former. That seemed to work for most of my life, but still felt empty.
I had a friend who introduced me to the Bible some time ago. Initially, I was very skeptical with a million questions and doubts. I eventually started to read the Scriptures and came to the point of trusting in Jesus as my Lord and Savior, becoming a Christian. 1 John 3:15 says: “I write these things to you who believe in the name of the Son of God so that you may know that you have eternal life.” There was a time that I would have laughed at that, but am unable to do so now.
We all have challenges. Christianity isn’t a mystical pill that makes the struggles of life go away, nor does it make you superior to anyone (Romans 3:23). But it does fulfill that apparent missing gap in my life and give me hope amidst the chaos that we see everyday in the world.
I would encourage those who ask “is this all there is?” to investigate for themselves the wonders of the Bible. But don’t take my word for it, read it for yourself. I have never once heard a person state that they had regrets doing so.
Carl Hatch
Grand Haven Township
