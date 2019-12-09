Appreciates hearing both sides
To the editor,
First I want to commend the Tribune for publishing something conservative! I was sitting in the Grand Haven hospital and picked up Dec. 3 copy. Couldn't believe the article of the young lady commenting something positive about President Trump, Navy Seal Gallagher. Then I read on: "To impeach or not to impeach."
I'm a Nam vet, 101st Airborne Infantry. I have pictures of the same in my photos. Why is it we American troops are held to higher standards? The enemy gets away with everything! I've read stories of what our POWs went through, and Hanoi Jane Fonda contributed to their demise.
What is with you liberals, radical left, Democrats? Since day one your only goal is to get rid of President Trump. Millions have been spent on that while not doing the job you were hired to do. Why? Because you're sore losers, he's not one of them, he speaks his mind, no one walks over him, etc. Get over it and move on! Try pick a better person next time if it's possible.
I know many people that were Democrats and changed, why I asked, because the Democrats aren't who they used to be, they've become very radical/left. If my parents were still alive I'm sure they would have switched also. Democrats used to be for the people, now when they get in office they tax us. Look at our proposed 45-cent gas tax, she doesn't get her way so she cuts funding to organizations that really help people in need.
I dropped the Holland Sentinel many years ago because they became so left. Thanks for being in the middle and letting both sides speak their minds.
Bob Prins
Holland
A prophesy of hope
To the editor,
A weather person may predict rain tomorrow, and it could turn out to be a sunny day. A sports reporter may predict the easy victory of the local team the next day, and it could turn out be a terrible upset.
But what would you expect the outcome to be when prophets of the Old Testament made over 300 “predictions” of what would happen over 700 years in the future regarding the birth, life, crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ, and they all turned out to be exactly as foretold?
As shown by biblical scholars, there are 48 prophesies in the Old Testament that pertain specifically to the time of Jesus’ birth. For example, in Isaiah 7:14, we learn that a virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and shall call His name Immanuel. In Micah 5:2, we see that the Messiah will be born in Bethlehem. In Isaiah 60:3,5, we learn that He would be visited by the Magi and be presented gifts. And in Jeremiah 31:15, we learn that His birthplace would suffer a massacre of infants.
These are prophesies that were made seven centuries before the actual birth of Christ, and they, along with 44 others pertaining to His birth, were fulfilled. Hundreds of other prophesies pertaining to the life of Christ were also fulfilled, as written. Mathematicians calculate the odds of all those prophesies coming to pass after seven centuries are mathematically impossible. But with God as Lord over past, present and future, nothing is impossible.
Through the Old and New Testaments, God gave us all a clear picture of Jesus’ birth, purpose and promise of eternal life with Him forever, through belief in His forgiveness and acceptance. That is the Gospel. It is our only hope. Believe it. And experience true "Joy to the World."
John Stern
Spring Lake Township
Disappointed
To the editor
I am disappointed that the Grand Haven City Council does not include a female representative!
Julie Parras
Grand Haven
