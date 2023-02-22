In February we think of love. There is a lot of love to go around! The dictionary says that love can mean having great affection for someone. It can also mean enjoying something very much. Who do you love? What do you love to do?
I love my family. My family loves me. My family does a lot for me. They make sure I am safe. They make sure I have everything I need. Families show love by spending time together. Families get together to celebrate special occasions and holidays. When something good happens, we are happy for each other. We stick together during sad times. That is family love.
I love my friends. We do things together. We do the yard work at our apartments together. We watch sports together. Go Green! We enjoy each other’s company. Friends help each other out. That is friend love.
I love to read books. I especially like to read books about history and biographies. I learn a lot when I read.
I love to color! I use my colored pencils to make the pictures beautiful. I love to make art with my Uncle Dan, too. We paint together. He’s taught me how to use colors when I paint.
I love the holidays. This month we celebrated Valentines Day. I love to spend it with a special someone. It is a day to give love and feel loved.
I love going to Camp Sunshine! At Camp Sunshine, every camper is loved just the way we are. That’s the theme. You are loved. Every time I hear it, I feel loved. It makes me feel really happy inside. Love is a wonderful thing! It makes everyone happy.
I love living in my apartment. I am happy and content living on my own. I love having a place that is mine. I can make decisions for myself. I love that!
I love to write! It has been a goal of mine to be a writer. I love writing this column. I also love writing letters to family and friends. I send postcards when I travel. People say they like my writing and I like doing it!
I love spending time with my family. In the summer I love swimming at my family’s cottage. I love playing games. I love cooking with my family. I love watching movies with my family too.
I love my dog. She loves me too! I love to give her hugs and snuggles. Our dog is part of the family. She is always happy to see me. A pet always gives love back to you.
I love to travel with my parents. We’ve been able to go on vacations ever since I was a little girl. I enjoy traveling to places with history. I love seeing beautiful scenery. I love being in the sunshine and walking a beach. I especially love snorkeling. My favorite is seeing the sea turtles. Going on trips and vacations is something I really love.
There are different kinds of love. All are important. There’s family love, friend love, love for a special someone, love for church family and love for activities. Best of all, I love being myself!
There is quite a lot of love to go around. Love makes the world a better place. Let’s love others. Let’s show others we care.
