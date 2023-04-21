A new Sustainability and Energy Commission (SEC) earned the city of Grand Haven a “gold” this year in the Michigan Green (MiGreen) Community Challenge.
Local activists’ years of hard work culminated in the SEC’s creation last June, and in July, the city earned its silver status. MiGreen connects local government officials and staff from across Michigan in sustainability efforts, and challenges cities to complete a checklist of sustainable community actions to reach a bronze, silver, or gold status.
In its year of work, the commission has helped bring the city to the gold level by initiating or completing at least one hundred actions on the MiGreen Challenge checklist.
“It was a lot of work, but we did it,” SEC chair Brittany Goode said.
A similar upswell of local engagement and effort formed the SEC itself.
“Originally, we started speaking at city council meetings. One of the first times we spoke was after the beach cleanup day, where a hundred people showed up at the beach,” Goode said. “Our commission is made up of some really, really smart and experienced people who have been working in this field for 30 years.”
One of those commission members, David Mann, has been working tirelessly to engage locals.
“My job is to inspire and mobilize residents,” he said. “There are quite a few people in our community who are truly excited about what they do. Some are excited about water; some are excited about recycling. Power is a huge concern in our community. People want to know, be involved. There are a tremendous number of informed folks, advocates, and lifelong activists.”
“I think it’s a weight off local activists’ backs to know that we have got this at the city level,” Goode added.
Because of Mann’s efforts, the SEC has “been able to be part of organizing community events more than ever,” she said, such as the Earth Day Lakeshore Celebration. The annual event will begin this weekend with a beach cleanup on April 22. The free festivities kick off April 29 with the Earth Day Green March. There will also be electric vehicles, information tables, children’s art projects and screenings of the documentary “Microplastic Madness.”
Mann hopes the event will encourage networking between environmental organizations and empower people to act.
The popular celebration and new SEC are putting the city of Grand Haven on the map for community action. As the SEC looks to the future, other cities may look to the city for sustainability inspiration. The list of MiGreen Communities is constantly growing, and its challenge is free for cities and towns to participate in. Find out more about Michigan Green Communities at migreencommunities.com.
Residents are invited to attend SEC meetings on the second Thursday of the month at City Hall from 6-8 p.m. Find out what is next on the horizon for the city and help the SEC continue to steer the community in a positive sustainable direction.
Details of the Earth Day Lakeshore Celebration can be found on the event’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/EarthDayLakeshore Celebration.
About the Writer: Kelly Otterness is an eco-journalism intern for West Michigan Environmental Council (WMEAC).
