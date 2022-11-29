Retail sales rise ahead of holiday

 A Walmart customer shops at one of the company's stores on Nov. 1, 2014. Christmas items and decorations were already up as retailers prepare for a hot holiday sales season.

We asked: Will you be hiking up your Christmas shopping this year or trimming back on the purchases? Here's what you told us:

Spending about the same: 51.3%

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.