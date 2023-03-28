TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on “TikTok: How Congress Can Safeguard American Data Privacy and Protect Children from Online Harms,” on Capitol Hill on March 23, 2023, in Washington, DC.
TNS photo / Olivier Douliery, AFP via Getty Images
The ubiquitous social video app TikTok did not have a great day as CEO Shou Zi Chew was dragged before Congress to ostensibly testify, but really be berated, by lawmakers out for blood. In more than five hours of testimony, they painted the company as some sort of nefarious Chinese government sleeper agent, plotting against an unsuspecting public.
There is plenty of cause for concern about TikTok’s corporate practices and general societal impact. The company is opaque about its algorithms and foments the development of sometimes harmful online subcultures often targeting children, causing damage to their mental health, spreading misinformation and prioritizing engagement over all.
