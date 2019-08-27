Here is the final tally of our first Online Poll:
Q: When should the new school year begin?
√After Labor Day: 401
Year-round school: 131
The week before Labor Day weekend: 51
The middle of August: 37
There is a new poll question up: Should there be term limits for members of Congress? You'll find the poll at the bottom of our main webpage. Vote now and vote often!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.