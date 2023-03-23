Earlier in March, my Special Olympics basketball team won the gold medal in our district tournament. We had to use teamwork to win our two games.
We passed the ball to each other. We looked for the teammate who was open for the best shot. We worked to get the rebounds. We cheered for each other all the time, even when the game wasn’t going well. We had a goal as a team to do our best. That’s teamwork in basketball.
That got me thinking about how we use teamwork in other parts of our lives, too.
At my apartment, it is our responsibility to keep the hallways and the yard neat. We also shovel the snow in the winter. We work together to do all those jobs. When we work together the job gets done quicker. It’s not just one person doing all the work. When we do our work, we know some of us are more comfortable doing certain jobs. Some people mow while others pull weeds and water plants. We work together, each doing a little job to get the big job done. That’s teamwork at my apartment.
Caring for a pet can take teamwork. A pet needs exercise, food and water, brushing and play time and love time. When a family has a pet, they can share the responsibilities so everyone can enjoy having a pet. That’s teamwork when you have a pet.
We use teamwork at my job, too. I bag groceries, get carts and clean the bottle room. When it is very busy, everyone pitches in to make sure the jobs get done. We work as a team to help the customers. I would never say, “That’s not my job.” We all do what we can to help the customers and to help the store run smoothly. That’s teamwork at my job.
When we have gatherings or parties, we use teamwork. Each person brings some of the food to make it easier. We take turns hosting, too. Using teamwork makes it easier to have fun together. That’s friends using teamwork.
There are several of us on the same Special Olympics team. The parents all pitch in and take turns driving the athletes to the practices and games. They are using teamwork!
When my RA has a night off, the parents and families take turns staying at our building. Everyone takes a turn so no one has to do it all. That’s teamwork!
Families use teamwork all the time. At mealtimes we can work together. Someone cooks, someone sets the table, someone cleans it up. That way we can all enjoy a meal together. Taking care of a home takes teamwork. I used to have chores that were my responsibility. Everyone in the family did their part. That’s teamwork.
Look for ways you can use teamwork each day. You may find that it makes every day jobs and chores easier when you share the work with others. Working together makes big jobs easier to tackle. Using teamwork can make a big difference and can make doing chores more fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.