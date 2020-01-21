How low can we go?
To the editor,
Over the past several years I have watched the tragedy at our southern border. To slow and/or eliminate immigration into the U.S., Mr. Trump’s administration has separated thousands of children from their parents. Recently they even denied doctors, who volunteered to give these children flu shots, access to the children. Add to this the pardoning of a convicted war criminal, a man described as a psychopath by those who served with him – against the wishes of our own Navy. I see no Christian values there.
And when we thought things couldn’t get worse, Trump orders assassination of an Iranian general with no “real” justification other than Soleimani may have been planning attacks. No one seems to understand the motivation for his reckless and impulsive actions, but there are those who think he did so to create a “smoke screen” for his impeachment trial and shore up his support from hard-line GOP members in Congress. It’s also unlikely we will see a “fair” trial with no witnesses. Who could have guessed that? Trump has no respect for either constitutional law or international law. The murder of Khashoggi, an American citizen, by his friends in the Saudi royal family didn’t bother Mr. Trump, so I guess he thought he could jump right in, too.
Just because we don’t like somebody doesn’t mean we can commit murder at will. Now the Iraqis want us to leave Iraq. And guess what? This is exactly what Soleimani would have wanted.
Mr. Pompeo was disturbed by the lack of support from our allies. It’s no surprise that our allies simply don’t trust our “stable genius.” Interestingly, the German people, who have firsthand experience with fascism, now consider Trump to be the greatest danger to world peace. What worries me is that they may be right.
Stewart Veeck
Grand Haven Township
No attitude copping
To the editor,
I don’t know why I am wasting my time responding to the recent rant and nonsense bashing teacher salary increases related to professional athletes (“Your Views,” Jan. 8). I strongly suggest this very naive person try teaching in today’s culture and he will soon be “copping an attitude.”
Just keep in mind, because of decreased school funding and salary shortages, the average teacher spends at least $500 out of their own pocket for classroom supplies. Recent surveys indicate many young teachers move on to greener pastures after only five years.
I speak as a veteran teacher of more than 32 years who didn’t “cop an attitude.”
Roger Tharp
Grand Haven
Does not belong in schools
To the editor,
To whom it may concern regarding the LGTB, there are a lot of parents that are not accepting of this and we need to be careful with exposing our kids to books that are absolutely horrendous that do not belong in middle school or high school starting sexuality God made man and he made a woman. And we need to be careful with instilling them with truth that our faults and opening them up to sexual explicit material that is basically pand does not belong in schools.
Erica Pena
Grand Haven
