Making Franklin Street two ways except for the first blocks from U.S. 31 is a disaster!

Not continuing onto U.S. 31 south sends traffic into residential areas to find a side street to connect with 31, which makes no sense whatsoever!

(1) comment

ChelseaNW
ChelseaNW

Same with Columbus I have seen cars start to turn it that have actually turned right off Beacon to go west on Columbus. I would like to see both Columbus and Franklin to stay one way streets! It has worked fine for many many years! Stop trying to improve things that aren’t broken! It worked fine for our town.

