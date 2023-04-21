Reorganizing the BLP
To the Editor:
To make a long story short: last Monday, I did something that really pushed my comfort zone. I am writing to tell you about it.
I spoke at the Grand Haven City Council meeting about a new ballot initiative that would rationalize the distribution of our electricity.
A new amendment to our city charter has been proposed by a group, The BLP Charter Change Coalition. They have been quietly studying how other towns our size, with public power services serve their communities. Our system was designed in 1959, when Eisenhower was still president and the dial telephone was a relatively new thing. Back then, we produced power from both a diesel plant on Harbor Avenue and a new coal plant on Harbor Island.
We no longer produce energy. The BLP just distributes it!
Officially, the BLP is a department of the city, but it is one that you could say has an adversarial relationship with the City Council. If we pass the new charter amendment, The BLP would become a more appropriate department of the city, one using the same skilled line workers and customer service people.
It would be like other infrastructure departments of the city: supervised by the City Manager and ultimately our elected City Council.The current elected board would still serve out their terms but as members of a new Department of Energy Advisory Commission. As their terms end, the council will appoint new members, likely with specific skills to help advise on our current and future electrical energy needs. With this simple change, we’d no longer have a continuing skirmish between our city council and the elected BLP at the heart of our local government.
Please join me in volunteering by signing up at BLPCCC.org.
Jacob Welch
Grand Haven
Hypocrites in Spring Lake?
To the editor,
If you are voter residing within the Spring Lake School district and are also one of the sanctimonious ones who has a yard sign that proclaims, “Science is real” and “Climate Change is Real," then if you plan to vote "YES" on the May 3 bond proposal for the schools, then you are also a hypocrite.
Why? Because you are voting to pamper a relatively small number of Spring Lake students with an unnecessary luxury – a fieldhouse that will be grossly inefficient per student in terms of benefit versus cost to the environment. Greta Thunberg would say, “How dare you!”
The proposed 65,000 square feet fieldhouse the school board says will benefit 60 percent of the high school students. With high school enrollment at 839, that means 503 kids will benefit. But not all 503 of those kids will use the facility at the same time.
Let’s assume an average of 25% of those 503 in the fieldhouse at any one time, so that’s 125 kids. That translates into 65,000 square feet of facility being heated by, of course, nasty climate-destroying natural gas, for 125 kids.
That’s 520 square feet of heated space per student; not too terribly wasteful. But the facility has to be heated 24/7 daily in the cold months – November thru March at least. The facility will get minimal use during normal weekday class time, little use on Saturday afternoons and almost no use on Sundays, and no use after 8 or 9 p.m. every night, but it has to be heated 24/7 for six months minimum. It has to be lit with powerful lamps powered by nasty coal or gas-fired electric.
Will the bond pass, nevertheless? Depends on how many sanctimonious hypocrites reside in Spring Lake and the Township.
William Doolittle
Spring Lake
Biden, put us out of our misery
To the editor,
The Grand Haven Tribune could do better than post the propaganda opinion pieces of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
On the one hand they praise Joe Biden as one of the most accomplished presidents in U.S. history; yet iterate he should not seek a second term. I would vehemently disagree with that recommendation. This corrupt politician should run again and win a second term so he may complete the downward spiral of America.
Looking at the damage he's inflicted the last 2 1/2 years, I would opine he could easily accomplish the task of completing the final implosion of America in less than 4 years.
Our borders are overrun with drugs pouring in and fentanyl deaths in the stratosphere. Our major cities are disintegrating with increasing homeless populations and increasing crime, holding out no hope to the beleagured citizenry. Inflation is at record highs with no signs of abating and a significant recession taking hold. The average citizen has lost $4,000 in annual income since Mr. Biden took office.
Mr. Biden's incoherent foreign policy dwarfs his domestic maladies. He initiated the Ukraine debacle and assured us sanctions would undermine Russia's economy. The opposite has happened with Russia's economy, thriving and pushing them further into the arms of China. The recently leaked Pentagon papers have revealed the many lies about the war with Russia easily in control.
The European economies were on the slide due to the sanctions and now he's finished them off by blowing up the Nord Stream pipeline. The rest of the world along with some European leaders are now turning to China for solutions and isolating the U.S. in the process. De-dollarization is now a priority. So, Joe, please run again and put us out of our misery.
Richard Postma
Spring Lake
